Holland America Line Offering $1 Cruise Deposits for One Day Only

By Ben Souza
0
Holland America Line is celebrating their 150th anniversary this year and the cruise line is offering $1 cruise deposits for one day only.

The cruise line’s $1 deposit special is good on October 12, 2022. Yes, you can reserve your next cruise on a Holland America cruise ship for just a dollar.  It is good on more than 450 cruise itineraries and includes up to 40% off cruise fares.

This special offer from Holland America Line includes the following:

  • $1 cruise deposits
  • Good for cruises that depart Summer 2023 and later
  • Have It All fares include beverage packages, specialty dining, WiFi, shore excursions, & more
  • Offer available on October 12, 2022
  • View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

$1 Reduced Deposit is a reduced per-person booking deposit available on new bookings only on select cruises and cruisetours booked outside of the final payment date. Balance is due on final payment of the booking. Offer is available only on select cruises and cruisetours unless sold out or otherwise withdrawn.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Holland America Line, contact your local travel professional or visit HollandAmerica.com.

Ben Souza
Previous articleCosta Toscana Will Offer Cruises in the Middle East This Winter

