Royal Caribbean’s New Cruise Terminal Will Be the World’s Greenest

By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean is opening up a brand new cruise terminal next month when an Oasis class ship, Allure of the Seas, sails out of Texas for the first time.

The cruise line’s new terminal in Galveston will open on November 9, 2022 and it will become the first cruise terminal to generate 100% of its needed energy through on-site solar panels. This makes the terminal the first LEED Zero Energy facility in the world.

The new cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston will be the first in Texas to achieve LEED Gold certification, an industry-leading certification expected to be received within the first two quarters of 2023.

“We are focused on innovating across all aspects of our company, especially in our work to advance sustainability in the communities we visit,” said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. “We deeply value both the oceans we sail and the communities we visit and operate in, and the modern design and development features at our terminal in Galveston will work in service of both.”

The Galveston terminal marks the cruise line’s fourth LEED certified facility and its first Gold certified. The previous projects include Terminal A at PortMiami; the Springfield, Oregon campus; and the Innovation Lab at Royal Caribbean Group’s corporate headquarters in Miami.

The $125 million, 161,334-square-foot Galveston Cruise Terminal significantly expands the cruise line’s presence in the port, increasing the cruise line’s ability to accommodate up to 630,000 guests per year.

The opening of the terminal will mark the first time Galveston welcomes Royal Caribbean International’s signature Oasis Class, the world’s largest cruise ships, with the arrival of Allure of the Seas and the first time the cruise line is bringing its frictionless arrival and departure process to Texas.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
