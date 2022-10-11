Costa Toscana Will Offer Cruises in the Middle East This Winter

Costa Toscana, the newest cruise ship from Costa Cruises, will sail to United Arab Emirates and Oman for the 2022-2023 winter season.



Costa Toscana’s new offer provides more time at the itinerary’s ports of call, with two-day, one-night calls at Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Muscat, Oman; and Abu Dhabi, UAE. On the New Year’s cruise guests can ring in 2023 during a festive overnight call at Dubai.

The winter itinerary features a major update of health protocols, which will allow all guests — even those who have not been vaccinated — to book a vacation on Costa Toscana. Guests who have completed the vaccination regimen (two doses + booster; one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine + booster; two doses + cure, attested by certificate with QR code) may embark without a pre-embarkation test, while unvaccinated or partially vaccinated guests will only need to show a negative result of a test performed within 48 hours of embarkation. Children under age 5 can embark without vaccination or test.

Costa Cruises offers a wide range of excursions on the winter itinerary that combine the modernity of Arabian cities with the charm of the desert and ancient traditions. A helicopter tour in Dubai offers breathtaking views of the city, while a jeep tour explores the mysterious desert. In Muscat guests can cruise the coast of Oman aboard a dhow — a traditional wooden boat.

In Abu Dhabi guests have a choice of three theme parks: Ferrari World for those who love speed and racing; Warner Brothers World, populated by cartoon characters; and Yas Waterworld, a huge water park with 43 attractions including slides, water games and pools. For those seeking quieter pursuits, there is the exclusive beach at Al Maya Island, just minutes from Abu Dhabi.

For golf enthusiasts, Costa’s “Cruise and Golf” package is available, enabling guests to play a round at some of the most beautiful clubs in the U.A.E. and Oman during port calls.

Costa Toscana is powered by liquefied natural gas and equipped with cutting-edge technological innovations designed to reduce environmental impacts. The interiors are the result of an extraordinary creative project curated by hospitality designer Adam D. Tihany that re-creates the colors and atmosphere of the Italian region of Tuscany.

Furniture, lighting, fabrics and accessories are all “Made in Italy” by 15 Italian companies. The Tuscan theme is integrated into all aspects of the cruise ship, from the Solemio Spa to the entertainment venues, from thematic bars that showcase Italian and international brands to the 21 restaurants and dining venues