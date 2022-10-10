Azamara’s Fleet of 4 Cruise Ships Meet Up for the First Time

For the first time, Azamara’s entire fleet of four cruise ships were all together at once when the vessels met up in Koper, Slovenia.



Azamara’s latest cruise ship, Azamara Onward, made her maiden call in the small port of Koper alongside her three sisters: Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, and Azamara Pursuit. This historic event was celebrated by the Municipality of Koper with a ceremony in the beautiful Praetorian Palace, a 15th-century Venetian Gothic palace located in Tito Square.

“This has been a special moment that’s been years in the making. At first, we were planning to have our three sister ships meet but just two weeks ago, we were able to confirm our full fleet to be docked at the same time,” said Mike Pawlus, Director of Strategic Itinerary and Destination Planning. “This wouldn’t have happened without the support of the Municipality of Koper, Port of Koper, the Slovenian Tourism Board, and Atlas Express . We are deeply grateful for the warm welcome and thrilled to show our guests the beautiful country of Slovenia.”

“We are very excited to welcome all four of Azamara’s ships and their guests to Koper, the largest port in Slovenia. This port has been primarily a cargo port, but over the past few decades, we have been pleased to welcome more and more cruise ships to our beautiful country.” said Mitja Dujc, Head of the Cruise Terminal for the Port of Koper.

“Azamara has been one of our most important cruise partners, and we look forward to welcoming them back next year and the years to come,” said the Mayor of Koper, Aleš Bržan.

The four cruise ships will meet up again next year also in Koper.