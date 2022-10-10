Cruise Ship Serving as Floating Hotel During World Cup

MSC Cruises has announced that another one of their cruise ships will serve as a floating hotel during the World Cup in Doha, Qatar.



MSC Opera will now join MSC Poesia and the cruise line’s largest ship, MSC World Europa that will act as floating hotels for soccer fans from November 19 to December 19.

This new accommodation opportunity for soccer fans and visitors to Doha can be booked for a minimum of two nights directly with MSC Cruises online or by calling 1-877-665-4655, or through a preferred travel agent.

MSC Opera offers elegant comfort and unique hospitality with a variety of lounges and entertainment venues. These include the glamourous La Cabala Piano Lounge, the magnificent Teatro dell ‘Opera theatre for evening entertainment, a range of restaurants, a spa, gym, swimming pools and hot tubs located throughout the ship’s nine decks.

MSC Cruises is the world’s third largest cruise line as well as the leader in Europe, South America, the Gulf region and Southern Africa, with more market share in addition to deployed capacity than any other brand.

They are also the fastest growing global cruise line with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North America and the Far East markets.