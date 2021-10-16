Cruise News Holland America Line Holland America Line Names Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands...

Holland America Line Names Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands Godmother of Rotterdam

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsHolland America Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Holland America Line has announced that Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will serve as the godmother on the cruise line’s newest cruise ship, Rotterdam.

“We are deeply grateful that Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet will once again act as godmother to a Holland America Line ship, carrying on a long tradition with the Royal Family that continues to honor our Dutch roots,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Rotterdam will be named in Rotterdam next year, celebrating its namesake city and our historic connection with the Netherlands. We look forward to commemorating the occasion where it all started for Holland America Line.”

Queen Máxima, who named Koningsdam in 2016 and Nieuw Amsterdam in 2010, is another member of the Dutch Royal Family who is a godmother. In 2008, then-Queen Beatrix acted as Eurodam’s godmother. Queen Juliana launched the Rotterdam V in 1958. In 1957, Princess Beatrix named Statendam IV, and in 1960, Prinses Margriet. In 1937, Queen Wilhelmina launched Nieuw Amsterdam II.

Sponsored Links

The inaugural cruise of Rotterdam will set sail from Amsterdam, Netherlands, on October 20, 2021, for a 14-day transatlantic voyage to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Rotterdam will sail a number of five- to 11-day itineraries from Fort Lauderdale to the southern, western, eastern, and tropical regions during its inaugural Caribbean season, which runs from November to April. The ship returns to Europe in mid-April for a 14-day Atlantic Ocean crossing, sailing roundtrip from Amsterdam, to spend the summer in Norway, the Baltic, the British Isles, and Iceland.

The Fincantieri shipyard in Italy delivered Rotterdam on July 30, 2021. The cruise ship’s naming ceremony will take place next spring.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Holland America Line Holland America Line Names Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands...
Previous articleCurrent Carnival Cruise Directors on Each Cruise Ship
Next articlePrincess Cruises Sees 5th Ship Return to Service

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cruise Lines Extend Vaccine and Mask Requirements for Cruises Through Early 2022

Ben Souza -
Two cruise lines have extended their vaccine, mask, and pre-cruise testing requirements for cruises through the end of February 2022. Princess Cruises and Holland America...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Giving Bonus Spending Money to Members of the Military

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is thanking U.S. military personnel with a special offer that includes $100 onboard spending money on any cruise departing from San...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Gives Dates for Last 3 Cruise Ships to Return to Service

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line has announced that their entire fleet will be back in service by last spring 2022 after giving return dates for three...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,245FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Cruise News

Cruise Lines Extend Vaccine and Mask Requirements for Cruises Through Early 2022

Ben Souza -
Two cruise lines have extended their vaccine, mask, and pre-cruise testing requirements for cruises through the end of February 2022. Princess Cruises and Holland America...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Line Giving Bonus Spending Money to Members of the Military

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line is thanking U.S. military personnel with a special offer that includes $100 onboard spending money on any cruise departing from San...
Read more
Holland America Line

Holland America Gives Dates for Last 3 Cruise Ships to Return to Service

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line has announced that their entire fleet will be back in service by last spring 2022 after giving return dates for three...
Read more
Holland America Line

Princess Cruises and Holland America Line Give Restart Dates for More Ships

Ben Souza -
Two Carnival Corporation cruise lines, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, have given restart dates for more cruise ships as they bring more vessels...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Princess Cruises Sees 5th Ship Return to Service

Ben Souza -
Emerald Princess became the fifth Princess cruise ship to return to service when the vessel departed from the Port of Los Angeles for a...

Holland America Line Names Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands Godmother of...

Ben Souza -
Holland America Line has announced that Her Royal Highness Princess Margriet of the Netherlands will serve as the godmother on the cruise line's newest...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share