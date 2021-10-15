Current Carnival Cruise Directors on Each Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line has half of their U.S. fleet back in service and the cruise line expects to have 17 cruise ships back in service by the end of 2021.
Do you have a Carnival cruise booked soon? Below is the current list of cruise directors on each Carnival cruise ship. (TBA = To Be Announced)
Carnival Ecstasy – TBA
Carnival Sensation – TBA
Carnival Elation – Paul ” Smiler” Munhollon
Carnival Sunrise – Felipe Couto
Carnival Radiance – TBA
Carnival Spirit – TBA
Carnival Pride – Frank “the tank” Portera
Carnival Legend – Leigh Xuereb
Carnival Conquest – TBA
Carnival Glory – Leon Smith
Carnival Miracle – Jen Baxter
Carnival Valor – Marty Pitts
Carnival Liberty – TBA
Carnival Freedom – TJ PARTIDA
Carnival Splendor – TBA
Carnival Dream – Deon Williams
Carnival Magic – Gary Blair
Carnival Breeze – Cookie Adams until October 21st then Erin Weigand takes over
Carnival Vista – Kyndall Fire from October 16 to November 13 then Joey Boyes will be the CD
Carnival Horizon – Chris ” Donkey” Salazar
Carnival Panorama – Lee Mason
Mardi Gras – Mike Pack
Carnival Cruise Line has had over a quarter of a million guests cruise since restarting service in July. The cruise line expects to have their entire U.S. fleet back in service by the spring of 2022.
