Current Carnival Cruise Directors on Each Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line has half of their U.S. fleet back in service and the cruise line expects to have 17 cruise ships back in service by the end of 2021.

Do you have a Carnival cruise booked soon? Below is the current list of cruise directors on each Carnival cruise ship. (TBA = To Be Announced)

Carnival Ecstasy – TBA

Carnival Sensation – TBA

Carnival Elation – Paul ” Smiler” Munhollon

Carnival Sunrise – Felipe Couto

Carnival Radiance – TBA

Carnival Spirit – TBA

Carnival Pride – Frank “the tank” Portera

Carnival Legend – Leigh Xuereb

Carnival Conquest – TBA

Carnival Glory – Leon Smith

Carnival Miracle – Jen Baxter

Carnival Valor – Marty Pitts

Carnival Liberty – TBA

Carnival Freedom – TJ PARTIDA

Carnival Splendor – TBA

Carnival Dream – Deon Williams

Carnival Magic – Gary Blair

Carnival Breeze – Cookie Adams until October 21st then Erin Weigand takes over

Carnival Vista – Kyndall Fire from October 16 to November 13 then Joey Boyes will be the CD

Carnival Horizon – Chris ” Donkey” Salazar

Carnival Panorama – Lee Mason

Mardi Gras – Mike Pack

View Top Carnival Cruise Deals

Sponsored Links



Carnival Cruise Line has had over a quarter of a million guests cruise since restarting service in July. The cruise line expects to have their entire U.S. fleet back in service by the spring of 2022.