Princess Cruises Announces More Ship Restart Dates

Princess Cruises has announced restart dates for three more cruise ships that will reenter service in 2022.



From February 13 through April 22, voyages onboard three more Princess MedallionClas ships will take passengers to the Caribbean, Hawaii, and the California coast. Crown Princess, Island Princess, and Royal Princess will join the eight Princess ships set to resume service in 2021, accounting for 79 percent of the cruise line’s total ship capacity.

Crown Princess will cruise from Los Angeles to the California Coast and Hawaii with Majestic Princess and Grand Princess starting on February 13. Crown Princess will next head to Seattle for a couple of Pacific Northwest Coastal cruises as well as a trip to Hawaii. Crown Princess will also add another Alaska departure on April 29, 2022, with a new 8-day Inside Passage trip with Glacier Bay.

Caribbean cruises on Island Princess will begin on March 6 from Port Everglades offering 7, ten, and 14 night cruises.

Royal Caribbean will resume cruises on April 8 with cruises from Vancouver.

“It has been thrilling to have our guests on board enjoying real vacations in Alaska and on the west coast,” said Deanna Austin, Princess Cruises chief commercial officer. “By April of 2022 we will have 11 of our ships back at sea, with the support of government and port officials, creating vacation memories for our guests.”

Guests who have taken their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the start of the voyage and have proof of immunization are eligible for Princess cruises departing through February 2022.