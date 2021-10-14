Cruise News Cruise Ship Stretched and Can Now Carry 50% More Passengers

Cruise Ship Stretched and Can Now Carry 50% More Passengers

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Windstar Cruises has taken delivery of Star Pride, their third cruise ship that has been stretched and can now carry 100 more passengers.

Star Pride is the cruise line’s third and last Star Plus Class yacht to be stretched and altered over a multi-year, $250 million project that is widely regarded as the most complicated and extensive rehabilitation project in small ship cruising history.

“We are thrilled to have all three of our yachts completely reimagined, from the new, more environmentally-friendly engines to the gorgeous new restaurant spaces, spacious suites, and romantic spas,” said Windstar President Christopher Prelog. “We couldn’t be happier with the results. Our passengers who are already sailing with us on these transformed yachts are raving, giving us higher customer experience scores than we’ve ever received in our company’s history.”

Star Pride will remain in Italy until April, when it will resume guest service in the Mediterranean. Star Breeze, a sister yacht, will set sail for Tahiti next week, while Star Legend is wrapping up a short season in the Mediterranean before heading to the Caribbean in November.

All three yachts have increased their maximum capacity from 212 to 312 guests, and now offer more of what Windstar’s customers want, such as more dining options (one is an outdoor barbecue concept with grilling guru Steven Raichlen, and the other is a Spanish small plates restaurant from Anthony Sasso, one of the youngest chefs to be recognized by the Michelin Guide), a true spa and fitness center, an elegant infinity pool, and more outdoor deck areas.

These three all-suite yachts, as well as Windstar’s three classic sailing yachts, are still small enough to tour the world’s unique tiny ports and waterways.

Due to the pandemic, Star Pride and all of Windstar’s yachts got upgrades to their HVAC systems, including new hospital-grade high-efficiency particulate (HEPA) filters and a UV-C air zapping procedure (ultraviolet germicidal irradiation) to purify the air on board.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
