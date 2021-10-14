Viking Announces New Ocean Cruise Ship, Viking Saturn

Viking Saturn, Viking’s newest ocean ship, will join the cruise line’s award-winning fleet in early 2023. The 930 passenger ship will spend her inaugural season sailing three new Scandinavian and Nordic itineraries, including two 15-day voyages, Iconic Iceland, Greenland & Canada and Iceland & Norway’s Arctic Explorer, and a 29-day Greenland, Iceland, Norway & Beyond.

Aside from the three new itineraries, Viking also announced today that the popular 8-day Iceland’s Natural Beauty itinerary will be reintroduced in August 2023.

“The thousands of guests who sailed our Welcome Back voyage in Iceland this past summer enjoyed the experience so much they provided record-level ratings,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “These new itineraries are ideal for curious travelers and trace routes of the early Viking explorers to Iceland and other North Atlantic destinations known for their natural beauty. We look forward to welcoming Viking Saturn to our fleet and to offering guests even more ways to explore this unique part of the world in comfort.”

New and Returning 2023 Nordic Itineraries include:

Iconic Iceland, Greenland & Canada (NEW): Iceland, Greenland, and the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia are all included in this 15-day itinerary. Guests will view the volcanic landscape of the Westman Islands while sailing between New York City and Reykjavik, as well as experience the tranquil pace of life in Djpivogur and wander the streets of scenic villages like Seydisfjördur and Akureyri.

Iceland & Norway’s Arctic Explorer (NEW): Guests will experience life in the far north during a 15-day adventure that will take them across the Arctic Circle and along the remote shores of Norway and Iceland. After spending the night at Viking Saturn’s home port of Bergen, continue in the footsteps of the Vikings by visiting Honningvåg’s remote North Cape and exploring Longyearbyen, where there are more polar bears than people.

Greenland, Iceland, Norway & Beyond (NEW): Guests can combine these two new itineraries for a thrilling 29-day journey. Guests will travel from Bergen through the Scandinavian countries of Norway, Iceland, and Greenland, before making their way to Canada and finishing in New York.

Iceland’s Natural Beauty: This popular 8-day roundtrip cruise from Reykjavik visits Iceland’s stunning shores and will return in 2023. Guests sailing on Viking Star will be treated to unrivaled natural splendor, including flowing waterfalls and stunning fjord scenery. Follow in the footsteps of intrepid explorer Leif Eriksson, see local wildlife, and immerse yourself in the great outdoors.