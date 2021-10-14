Cruise News Viking Cruises Viking Announces New Ocean Cruise Ship, Viking Saturn

Viking Announces New Ocean Cruise Ship, Viking Saturn

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsViking Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Viking Saturn, Viking’s newest ocean ship, will join the cruise line’s award-winning fleet in early 2023. The 930 passenger ship will spend her inaugural season sailing three new Scandinavian and Nordic itineraries, including two 15-day voyages, Iconic Iceland, Greenland & Canada and Iceland & Norway’s Arctic Explorer, and a 29-day Greenland, Iceland, Norway & Beyond.

Aside from the three new itineraries, Viking also announced today that the popular 8-day Iceland’s Natural Beauty itinerary will be reintroduced in August 2023.

“The thousands of guests who sailed our Welcome Back voyage in Iceland this past summer enjoyed the experience so much they provided record-level ratings,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. “These new itineraries are ideal for curious travelers and trace routes of the early Viking explorers to Iceland and other North Atlantic destinations known for their natural beauty. We look forward to welcoming Viking Saturn to our fleet and to offering guests even more ways to explore this unique part of the world in comfort.”

Sponsored Links

New and Returning 2023 Nordic Itineraries include:

Iconic Iceland, Greenland & Canada (NEW): Iceland, Greenland, and the Canadian provinces of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia are all included in this 15-day itinerary. Guests will view the volcanic landscape of the Westman Islands while sailing between New York City and Reykjavik, as well as experience the tranquil pace of life in Djpivogur and wander the streets of scenic villages like Seydisfjördur and Akureyri.

Iceland & Norway’s Arctic Explorer (NEW): Guests will experience life in the far north during a 15-day adventure that will take them across the Arctic Circle and along the remote shores of Norway and Iceland. After spending the night at Viking Saturn’s home port of Bergen, continue in the footsteps of the Vikings by visiting Honningvåg’s remote North Cape and exploring Longyearbyen, where there are more polar bears than people.

Greenland, Iceland, Norway & Beyond (NEW): Guests can combine these two new itineraries for a thrilling 29-day journey. Guests will travel from Bergen through the Scandinavian countries of Norway, Iceland, and Greenland, before making their way to Canada and finishing in New York.

Iceland’s Natural Beauty: This popular 8-day roundtrip cruise from Reykjavik visits Iceland’s stunning shores and will return in 2023. Guests sailing on Viking Star will be treated to unrivaled natural splendor, including flowing waterfalls and stunning fjord scenery. Follow in the footsteps of intrepid explorer Leif Eriksson, see local wildlife, and immerse yourself in the great outdoors.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Viking Cruises Viking Announces New Ocean Cruise Ship, Viking Saturn
Previous articleCruise Lines Extend Vaccine and Mask Requirements for Cruises Through Early 2022
Next articleCruise Ship Stretched and Can Now Carry 50% More Passengers

RELATED ARTICLES

Viking Cruises

Cruise Line Will Sail 138 Day Cruises on Two Ships Due to Demand

Ben Souza -
Viking, named the World's Best Cruise Line by Travel & Leisure, will sail 138 day cruises in 2023-2024 on two cruise ships due to...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Why 2022 Will Be An Exciting Year for Viking Cruises

Ben Souza -
Viking continues to reinvent cruises and next year will be no different. 2022 will be an exciting year for the cruise line as they...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Viking’s Second Expedition Ship, Viking Polaris, Touches Water for the First Time

Ben Souza -
Viking, the world's leading river and ocean cruise line, is launching two new expedition cruise ships next year as the cruise line will begin...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,240FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Viking Cruises

Cruise Line Will Sail 138 Day Cruises on Two Ships Due to Demand

Ben Souza -
Viking, named the World's Best Cruise Line by Travel & Leisure, will sail 138 day cruises in 2023-2024 on two cruise ships due to...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Why 2022 Will Be An Exciting Year for Viking Cruises

Ben Souza -
Viking continues to reinvent cruises and next year will be no different. 2022 will be an exciting year for the cruise line as they...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Viking’s Second Expedition Ship, Viking Polaris, Touches Water for the First Time

Ben Souza -
Viking, the world's leading river and ocean cruise line, is launching two new expedition cruise ships next year as the cruise line will begin...
Read more
Viking Cruises

Things Viking Does Not Charge Extra For That Most Cruise Lines Do

Ben Souza -
I am currently on back to back sailings with a group of media on Viking Sky sailing the cruise line's new "Iceland's Natural Beauty"...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Princess Cruises Announces More Ship Restart Dates

Ben Souza -
Princess Cruises has announced restart dates for three more cruise ships that will reenter service in 2022. From February 13 through April 22, voyages onboard...

Cruise Ship Stretched and Can Now Carry 50% More Passengers

Ben Souza -
Windstar Cruises has taken delivery of Star Pride, their third cruise ship that has been stretched and can now carry 100 more passengers. Star Pride...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share