Cruise Lines Extend Vaccine and Mask Requirements for Cruises Through Early 2022

By Ben Souza
Two cruise lines have extended their vaccine, mask, and pre-cruise testing requirements for cruises through the end of February 2022.

Princess Cruises and Holland America Line announced the extension of their health protocols as the cruise lines said that the health of their passengers, crew, and the places that they visit remain their top priority.

The following health protocols will now apply to guests on Princess Cruises and Holland America Line through February 28, 2022:

Cruise guests must have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination (presented at the cruise terminal upon embarkation), in accordance with CDC guidelines. In addition, guests must have proof of a negative viral COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within 2 days of embarkation.

Once on board, guests age 12 and older will be required to wear face masks in elevators and in designated indoor entertainment areas, all retail shops, and in the casino and dining rooms, except when eating or drinking, as well as in other designated areas where larger number of guests may congregate.

Currently, children under the age of 12 are not eligible to receive a vaccination for COVID-19 and will not be able to sail.

Ben Souza
