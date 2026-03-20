World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Cruise Ship Floats for the First Time

Viking Libra, the world’s first hydrogen-powered cruise ship, touched water for the first time when the vessel was floated out of dry dock yesterday.

The float-out took place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Ancona, Italy. Viking Libra is scheduled to enter service in November 2026 and sail her inaugural season in the Mediterranean and Northern Europe.

The float-out ceremony marked a construction milestone for the new ship as it moves to its final stage of construction, the outfitting and interior build-out.

The ceremony was attended by Fincantieri’s Gilberto Tobaldi, Director of the Ancona Shipyard, as well as members of the Viking team, including Karine Hagen, Executive Vice President of Product, and Enrico Prunotto, Senior Vice President of Ocean Passenger Operations, who thanked the shipyard on behalf of Viking.

Viking Libra is a 54,300 gross ton ship that will have 499 cabins that carry up to 998 guests. The ship’s propulsion system is based partially on liquefied hydrogen and fuel cells.

This hybrid propulsion system will make her capable of navigating and operating with zero emissions, which would allow her to access even the most environmentally sensitive areas.

Enabled by Isotta Fraschini Motori (IFM), Fincantieri’s subsidiary specializing in advanced fuel cell technology, the ship’s state-of-the-art propulsion system will be capable of producing up to six megawatts of power.

The cruise line’s next new ship after Libra, Viking Astrea, will also be a hydrogen-powered vessel and is scheduled to enter service in 2027.

Torstein Hagen, Chairman and CEO of Viking, said the following:

“The float out of the Viking Libra represents another milestone for Viking and our continued partnership with Fincantieri. From the beginning, our approach to ship design has focused on reducing fuel consumption, and the Viking Libra is our most environmentally friendly vessel yet. Investing in hydrogen was a principled choice for Viking, offering a true zero‑emission solution, and we look forward to welcoming the world’s first hydrogen‑powered cruise ship to our fleet.”