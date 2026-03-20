Meet Neptune! Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Exclusive Squishmallows Plush

Carnival Cruise Line just recently introduced a new “crew member” to its cruising audience, and people are already wondering how they can get one before they sell out.

A YouTube short, uploaded on Wednesday, revealed a Carnival-exclusive Squishmallows plush named Neptune.

The new cuddly companion is an “outgoing octopus” who “brings the party to life”, according to Carnival’s webpage where Carnival cruisers can purchase the unique Squishmallow for $29.95 plus $5.99 in delivery fees for a total of $35.94.

You won’t find Neptune on Amazon or at your local Walmart. The 12-inch octopus, who has officially become the face of Carnival Cruise Line’s exclusive Squishmallow collection for 2026, is a Carnival exclusive.

Carnival recently took to YouTube to showcase their “new crew member”.



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The catch? You can’t simply add Neptune to a cart and ship him to your home address. Neptune is part of the Gifts and Stateroom Decor collection.

So, he is technically a shipboard delivery, or of course, you can buy one while in the gift shop during a Carnival cruise directly.

To complete a purchase on the Carnival website, you have to provide specific cruise details. The checkout process requires:

A Recipient’s Name: This must match the name on the cruise manifest.

A Booking Number or Sailing Month: A unique 6-character code assigned to every reservation or find the sailing by starting with the sailing month.

If you don’t know this information you can call a 1-800 number to speak with a customer service rep.

For those without a 2026 vacation on the books, the only way to secure Neptune is through a “different booking” purchase. This allows friends or family members to “gift” the item to a cruiser, who can then bring the octopus back to land.

For those worried Neptune will sell out before they can get their hands on one, one Reddit user said, “When I went on the Panorama last week there were so many in stock in the candy shop. I don’t think he’ll sell out.”

You can check out Neptune on Carnival’s website here.