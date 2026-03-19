Princess Cruises Adding 4 New Experiences to Alaska Cruises

Princess Cruises is adding four new experiences on their cruises to Alaska in 2026, their largest season ever with eight cruise ships sailing to the 49th State.

Princess Cruises will sail 180 cruises to Alaska in 2026 and visit 19 different destinations in the state. New for this year are four additional signature North to Alaska experiences.

The cruise line’s North to Alaska program brings local personalities, culture and food, connecting guests with Alaska’s rich heritage, awe‑inspiring scenery and natural wonders through authentic offerings, educational events and engaging entertainment both onboard and ashore.

The new Signature North to Alaska Experiences for 2026 are:

The Glacier Experience: A Signature Princess Day

Welcome to Alaska

Après Sea: Elevated Post-Adventure Experience

Candlelight Concert Series: Fire & Ice

The Glacier Experience are scenic cruises that will offer close‑up glacier views, expert narration, Park Ranger commentary from the bridge and on deck offered on select Glacier Bay sailings, and access to VIP viewing areas.

Welcome to Alaska will be designed to help guests get the most from their experience in ways that are most meaningful to them. Offered once per voyage and hosted by the Cruise Director, guests can meet a Naturalist, enrichment presenters and learn about the North to Alaska program.

Après Sea: Elevated Post-Adventure Experience will allow guests to unwind in a chic, après-ski inspired lounge, enjoying an elevated happy hour with warm drinks and panoramic views. This will be hosted in The Dome on Star Princess.

Candlelight Concert Series: Fire & Ice will add Alaskan flare with performances by Alaska singer-songwriters, creating an intimate setting of warmth and wonder, illuminated by live music, glowing candles and the magic of The Great Land, offered only twice per voyage.

The following eight Princess ships will offer cruises to Alaska in 2026:

Star Princess

Coral Princess

Royal Princess

Ruby Princess

Grand Princess

Emerald Princess

Discovery Princess

Island Princess

John-Paul Lamb, Princess Cruises Vice President of Entertainment, said the following:

“Our North to Alaska program is designed to bring guests closer to the spirit, culture and natural beauty of Alaska in ways only Princess can deliver. From encounters with local experts and native storytellers to immersive entertainment and scenic glacier viewing, these experiences allow our guests to connect with Alaska along every step of their journey.”