No Mega-Ships for Tampa: New Cruise Port Plan Officially Blocked by Gov. DeSantis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis just signed a bill that will block a proposed cruise ship near Tampa.

If you were hoping to see mega-ships like Icon of the Seas or an Oasis-class vessel sailing from the Tampa area anytime soon, this might be a letdown.

It really was a longshot anyway, and some local residents were not too big on the idea of massive cruise ships coming into the area. And for them, this is a big win.

When we first wrote about the proposed “Skyway” cruise terminal in Manatee County back in January, it felt like a potential game-changer for West Central Florida.

The idea was to build a port on the “Gulf side” of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, finally giving those giant ships, which are too tall to fit under the bridge’s 190-foot clearance, a place to call home in the Tampa Bay area.

At the time, we noted that it could finally allow local cruisers to skip the long drive to Miami or Port Canaveral to catch the industry’s newest giants.

Well, as of this morning, that plan has officially been “sunk.”

DeSantis Makes It Official

In his first bill-signing ceremony of the year, held Thursday morning at Pier 22 in Bradenton, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB 302 (the Coastal Resiliency bill).

This legislation effectively kills the proposal by restricting the heavy dredging required to accommodate massive mega-ships.

The primary reason for the block is the protection of the Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve, a sensitive marine habitat that sits right where the terminal was planned.

“Florida remains an important destination for cruise expeditions,” DeSantis said during the press conference. “There’s not really a need to add another port in the middle of a conserved area and an aquatic preserve.”

Why the “Skyway Port” is Gone

The Governor pointed out that the Tampa Bay region is already home to three deep-water ports, including SeaPort Manatee. Adding a fourth industrial site in such a pristine area “struck a lot of people as being unnecessary,” he said.

The proposal had faced some pushback from the community, with about 20,000 people signing a petition to “Stop the Skyway Cruise Port.”

Residents were worried about the “industrialization” of their quiet coastal backyard and the environmental impact of a 4.5-mile dredging project.

DeSantis stated that the project would have caused a “major, major change in the lifestyle and the environment” for local families.

What This Means for Your Future Cruises

For now, Port Tampa Bay will remain the home for mid-sized ships that can safely navigate under the Skyway Bridge.

While this is a huge win for conservation and “Old Florida” charm, it means the dream of sailing an Excel-class or Icon-class ship out of Tampa is officially over for the foreseeable future.

The Governor did offer a bit of a silver lining for the area. He announced plans to replace the hurricane-damaged Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier on the Manatee side and focus on nature-based protections like mangrove planting instead.