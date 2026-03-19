Carnival Issues Multiple PortMiami Traffic Alerts: “Can’t Say We Weren’t Warned”

Between construction in downtown Miami, Florida and 17 cruise ships departing from PortMiami on Saturday and Sunday combined, traffic is going to be an issue. And Carnival Cruise Line isn’t taking any chances that guests are caught off-guard.

Traffic leads to delays and delays can lead to cruisers missing their cruise ships on embarkation day.

So, to try to get ahead of the impending traffic fiasco, Carnival is sending out notifications to guests who are sailing this weekend, and they are using every possible means of communication to do so.

A Reddit post showed an image of the message sent from Carnival, and the poster said that in that “in a matter of 20 minutes, I’ve been emailed, texted and called from Carnival regarding Port Miami traffic this weekend.”

It’s clear that Carnival is doing everything they can to make sure guests are aware they need to give themselves more time to get to the ship.

The Perfect Storm of Miami traffic

The reason for the concern is a “perfect storm” of events hitting the city all at once.

On Sunday alone, PortMiami is going to see nine major ships in port, including Carnival Celebration and Carnival Horizon.

When you factor in the other eight ships departing on Saturday, nearly 80,000 passengers will be going through the port over the next 48 hours.

Adding to this is the ongoing $345 million construction project for the new Cruise Terminal G. This construction has led to lane shifts and merging bottlenecks right at the entrance to the port bridge.

So, while the port is seeing improvements and enhancements, the construction process is just another thing to add to the congestion issues.

Oh, and to make traffic even more fun, this weekend is the peak of Spring Break. To manage the crowds, the Miami Beach Police are using License Plate Reader details and DUI checkpoints on the MacArthur Causeway, which is the main road to the port. This starts at 9:00 PM on Friday.

List of Ships

Here are the ships scheduled to sail out of PortMiami on Saturday and Sunday:

Saturday: March 21, 2026:

Icon of the Seas

Freedom of the Seas

Brilliant Lady

Oceania Allura

Norwegian Encore

MSC World America

Carnival Sunrise

Carnival Magic

Sunday: March 22, 2026:

Ventura

Symphony of the Seas

Independence of the Seas

Scarlet Lady

Norwegian Aqua

MSC Divina

Celebrity Beyond

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Celebration

As you may know, ships like Icon of the Seas, MSC World America, and Carnival Celebration are some of the largest ships in the world, so a lot of guests will be transiting the port this weekend.

“Can’t say we weren’t warned”

The cruise line isn’t taking any chances with passengers missing their vacations. The official “Traffic Alert” email from Carnival is direct, warning guests that “heavier-than-normal traffic in and around the area” is expected and that ship departures will not be delayed for anyone stuck in the gridlock.

The social media post titled “Can’t Say We Weren’t Warned” reiterated that the cruiser had never seen this kind of heads up on local traffic before.

They added that they personally don’t care how late they get there, as long as they board before the ship leaves.

Dealing with the Traffic

If you are one of the thousands sailing out of Miami this Saturday or Sunday, “leaving early” should be obvious.

Some suggest the “Two-Hour Rule.” If your navigation app says it will take 30 minutes to get to the terminal, you should give yourself at least two full hours.

The “last mile” into the port is where the construction and police checkpoints will eat up the most time.

Also, make sure you do sign up for those text alerts.

The Carnival notifications say the following for this weekend:

“At the present, there is no change in our plans for your embarkation, but to stay up to date, please sign up for our text alert service by texting the below code (for your voyage) to CRUISE (278473):

CCL1 for Carnival Magic 03/21/2026

CCL2 for Carnival Sunrise 03/21/2026

CCL3 for Carnival Celebration 03/22/2026

CCL4 for Carnival Horizon 03/22/2026”

More Harm than Good?

While many comments to the post said they appreciate the traffic warnings, some cruisers are questioning if the “barrage” of alerts might actually make the situation worse.

The concern is that by telling every single passenger to arrive as early as possible, there might be a massive bottleneck at the terminal gates.

One critical comment noted that if everyone shows up at the same time to “beat the traffic,” it just shifts the gridlock from the highway to the pier.

One comment stated, “As someone currently on the Magic, Carnival is almost making it worse by sending these warnings. People on our sailing showed up at the port at 7:30am because they were worried. Which contributes to the chaos because people disembarking couldn’t get away from the port before people embarking got there.”

So, while these traffic warnings should be followed, there’s also no need to go overboard by showing up at the crack of dawn.

A recent cruiser from the port gave this advice about sailing from PortMiami:

“As someone who just left out of the [port] of Miami a week ago, get there early. Like leave your hotel around 8:30, 9 at the latest. We left at 10 and were around the airport and it took us over 2 hours and that was with us finally getting out and walking. And lock in an uber price if you uber because they change if it takes way longer than expected.”