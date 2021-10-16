Princess Cruises Sees 5th Ship Return to Service

Emerald Princess became the fifth Princess cruise ship to return to service when the vessel departed from the Port of Los Angeles for a 15 day cruise through the Panama Canal.



When Emerald Princess arrives in Fort Lauderdale on October 30, 2021, she will embark on a series of 10-day Panama Canal cruises roundtrip from Ft. Lauderdale that will go until the end of the calendar year in December 2021.

“Princess has been a part of so many special memories for us,” said Chris and Kathleen Lennon of Monument, CO, the first Emerald Princess guests to board the cruise ship. “This is our 20th cruise and our third time onboard Emerald Princess, and the excitement we felt when we arrived today was overwhelming. It truly feels like coming home.”

MedallionClass vacations are offered on Emerald Princess, and they provide the best in hassle-free, personalized cruising. The Medallion is a quarter-sized wearable gadget that allows for anything from touch-free boarding to finding loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as increased services such as having everything passengers need delivered straight to them, wherever they are on the ship.

It has been dubbed the world’s most advanced wearable device for the hospitality business.

Guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the start of the trip and have proof of immunization are eligible for Princess Cruises sailings onboard Emerald Princess.

On all Princess cruises, fully vaccinated passengers must also present a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of embarkation. The crew has been vaccinated in accordance with CDC recommendations.