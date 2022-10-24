Fastest Growing Cruise Line Sending New Mega Ship to Miami in 2025

MSC Cruises, the world’s fastest growing cruise line, is sending one of the world’s largest class of cruise ships to Miami in 2025.



In 2025, MSC World America will sail to the Caribbean and Bahamas from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. Exact itineraries have yet to be announced. The ship will be the cruise line’s second World class vessel (MSC World Europa is the first) and among the top 10 largest in the world at around 205,000 gross tons.

MSC World America will offer a futuristic cruise experience with groundbreaking design, unique dining experiences and unforgettable onboard entertainment. The cruise ship will feature elements similar to MSC World Europa, but aspects of the ship’s design and guest experience will be specifically tailored to appeal to guests from North America.

When the ship comes into service in the summer of 2025, MSC World America will be the cruise line’s largest ship in the U.S. It will measure 22 decks tall and more than 150 feet wide, with more than 2,600 cabins and 420,000 square feet of public space.

MSC World America will be MSC Cruises’ first LNG powered ship to sail from North America and will be dedicated to the U.S. cruise market.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, gave the following statement about this new ship coming to Miami: “MSC World America is testament to our ambitious growth plans in the U.S. and the Caribbean and further solidifies MSC Cruises as a major player in the North American market with another of our largest, most glamorous ships coming to the region.

“In addition to delivering a state-of-the-art cruise experience, MSC World America exemplifies our commitment to sustainability with its advanced environmental technology. The ship will continue to elevate our guest experience in the Caribbean, and we look forward to raising the bar on what travelers can expect, whether they’re loyal cruisers or enjoying their first vacation at sea.”

MSC Cruises is currently building the largest cruise terminal in North America at PortMiami that will be capable of housing three cruise ships at the same time.