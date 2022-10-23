Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival's 31 Year Old Cruise Ship Heads to the Scrapyard

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line’s oldest ship, Carnival Ecstasy, recently sail her final cruise after more than 31 years in service.

Carnival Ecstasy’s final cruise was a five night sailing out of Mobile, Alabama on October 10, 2022.  After the cruise was over, the ship sailed to Miami where the vessel stayed docked for several days.

On October 20, the cruise ship departed from Miami and is now headed towards Aliaga, Turkey.  Carnival Ecstasy’s ETA in Turkey is on November 7, 2022.

There is a large cruise ship recycling center in Aliaga. Four of Carnival Ecstasy’s sister ships (Carnival Fantasy, Carnival Sensation, Carnival Imagination, and Carnival Inspiration) were scrapped here during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once the ship arrives at the scrapyard, crews will work deck by deck taking anything valuable that they can sell off of the vessel. This can include chairs, TVs, tables, light fixtures etc.

The ship is then cut into smaller pieces where it will be melted down and recycled.

Over the 31 years in service with Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Ecstasy carried more than 5.5 million guests on more than 2,300 cruises.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
