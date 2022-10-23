World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Have 28 Types of Cabins

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship when it debuts in 2024 and will offer guests 28 types of cabins to stay in.



From family suites, to the three story Ultimate Family Townhouse, to balcony and inside cabins, here’s a look at some of the new staterooms that will be available on Icon of the Seas.

The Sunset Suites on Icon of the Seas are a new take on broadening horizons. Vacationers can enjoy every day’s hues from inside or out while on their bed that faces the ocean and from their expansive balcony, including a wraparound balcony in the Sunset Corner Suite.

The two-level Royal Loft Suite is the ultimate in luxury. There are more than 2,000 square feet that six vacationers can enjoy, complete with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living area, a wraparound balcony with a whirlpool, dining area and expansive ocean views.

The new, spacious Icon Loft is luxury across two floors. The floor-to-ceiling windows welcome up to four guests to take in panoramic ocean views, kick back in two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a private balcony, where vacationers can dine al fresco, and more.

Vacationers can leave compromise at the door in the Surfside Family Suite on Icon of the Seas. The new room, nestled in the new Surfside family neighborhood, welcomes a family of up to four guests. There’s a cozy kids alcove, which transforms into a living space for all, along with a private balcony and Royal Suite Class perks.

The new Inside Plus rooms on the cruise ship feature a new intuitive layout and a deluxe closet.

The Panoramic Ocean View suites and rooms on Icon of the Seas are among the best seats in the house. Vacationers can unwind at their home away from home with stunning perspectives of the sea, sky and destinations, thanks to wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling windows.

The new Family Infinite Balcony welcomes families of up to six to make memories together and find “me time” all the same. The spacious room features a separate bunk alcove for kids, a split bathroom design and an infinite balcony – a living space that transforms into an extended open-air escape at the push of a button.

Icon of the Seas will offer week long cruises to the Caribbean from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami.

Bookings on this new cruise ship go on sale on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. However, Crown & Anchor members will have early access on Monday, October 24, 2022.