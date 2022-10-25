Cruise News Royal Caribbean Cruises on Icon of the Seas Open for Bookings

Cruises on Icon of the Seas Open for Bookings

By Ben Souza
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Cruises from Miami on Icon of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s brand new class of cruise ships debuting in 2024, have opened for bookings.

Icon of the Seas will be the world’s largest cruise ship at more than 250,000 gross tons when the ship enters service in early 2024.  The ship will sail from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, and offer cruises to the Caribbean and Bahamas.

The cruise ship will sail seven night cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.  Itineraries that have open for bookings in 2024 include the following:

  • Western Caribbean – Roatan, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Perfect Day at CocoCay
  • Western Caribbean – Costa Maya, Cozumel, Perfect Day at CocoCay
  • Eastern Caribbean – St Kitts & Nevis, St. Thomas, Perfect Day at CocoCay
  • Eastern Caribbean – St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Perfect Day at CocoCay

CocoCay is Royal Caribbean’s award winning private island in the Bahamas.

Icon of the Seas the first in the cruise line’s revolutionary Icon Class sets a new standard for accommodations. The variety of rooms and their design reflect the array of different preferences and needs among all vacationers, making it so that there’s a perfect home base for everyone on Icon – friends, couples and parents, grandparents and kids alike.

The cruise ship will offer 28 types of staterooms including 14 new categories that range from standard rooms to suites, including more options for families – like Family Infinite Oceanview Balconies and Surfside Family Suites – awe-inspiring views in Panoramic Oceanviews, and Sunset Suites.

To book a cruise or to see pricing on Icon of the Seas, visit RoyalCaribbean.com or contact your local travel professional.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
