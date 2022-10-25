Cruise News Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line Provides New Health Update to Protocols

Carnival Cruise Line Provides New Health Update to Protocols

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line has updated the health protocols for their cruise ships on cruises that are 15 nights or less.

Carnival Cruise Line will no longer require pre-cruise testing for unvaccinated passengers and VeriFLY is no longer necessary at check-in.  The cruise line sent out the following message to travel agents informing them of this change:

“Consistent with the evolving public health guidelines, we have continued to update our protocols over the last several weeks. In summary, vaccines, proof of vaccination, and testing for unvaccinated guests, are no longer required on cruises of 15 nights or less. However, we encourage all guests 5 years and older to take a pre-cruise test within three days of their cruise.

For the most updated information, please visit Carnival.com and carefully read all pre-cruise Know Before You Go communications. Please note, a VeriFLY pass is no longer necessary for check-in.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s new vaccination guidelines are as follows:

Cruises of 15 nights or less: Although vaccines are not required, we encourage all guests 5 years of age and older to be up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, when eligible, and carry proof of vaccination. Guests are considered fully vaccinated if they have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the sailing day (not counting embarkation day).

Cruises of 16 nights or more: All guests, age 18 and older, must be vaccinated, and boosted if they are more than 6 months past the last dose of their initial vaccine series. Unvaccinated guests will need to apply for a vaccine exemption when we are ready to start accepting requests for 2023.

Carnival Cruise Line’s testing guidelines are as follows:

Cruises of 15 nights or less: Although not required for either vaccinated or unvaccinated guests, we encourage all guests 5 years and older to take a pre-cruise test within three days of their cruise.

Cruises of 16 nights or more: Guests age 5 years and older have to present a PCR or antigen test taken within 3 days before sailing (unsupervised self-tests are not accepted).

Ben Souza
