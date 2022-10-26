First Carnival Cruise Ship Gets Dedicated Pickleball Court

The first Carnival cruise ship received a dedicated pickleball court as the fast growing sport continues to be added to more cruise ships.



The dedicated pickleball court was added to Carnival Conquest while the cruise ship was in a recent dry dock. The ship’s team members were the first to try out the new court.

Pickleball is a two- or four-person sport where players hit a perforated hollow ball over a net using solid-faced paddles, combining elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong. The game has existed for decades, but it has seen surging popularity across the U.S. recently and growing interest internationally as well.

While Carnival Conquest has become the first Carnival cruise ship to feature a permanent pickleball court, the game can be played on board several other ships across the Carnival Cruise Line fleet as well – with equipment recently added to most ships featuring basketball courts, where the game can be played.

Pickleball joins several other popular activities as part of Carnival SportSquare, which includes facilities for games such as mini golf, volleyball and basketball. For more about onboard activities, click here.

Carnival Conquest’s pickleball court is one of several recent ship enhancements, which also includes the addition of Carnival’s new signature livery which features a stunning red, white, and blue hull design.

Carnival Conquest sails from PortMiami year-round and offers a range of itineraries to The Bahamas as well as other Caribbean destinations.