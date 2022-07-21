Disney Will Offer Cruises from Fort Lauderdale for the First Time in 2023

Disney Cruise Line has announced new fall cruises in 2023 and the cruise line will offer cruises from Port Everglades for the first time.



With cruises from Florida, California and New York, adults and children alike will discover the wonder of the holidays aboard Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime Cruises.

“We are excited to provide families with experiences that create lasting memories,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Cruise Line. “With offerings for the entire family, specially curated activities for both Halloween and the holidays and a brand-new home port in South Florida, our guests will have more ways than ever to experience the magic of Disney at sea.”

Halloween on the High Seas cruises will return from mid-September through October 2023. Aboard these not-so-spooky sailings, guests will eat, drink and be scary with their favorite characters dressed in Halloween costumes, celebrate the season at Mickey’s Mouse-querade party, enjoy trick-or-treating at sea and more.

From early November through December, Disney Cruise Line ships will be extra merry and bright during Very Merrytime Cruises that celebrate the spirit of the holiday season. On these sailings, Disney magic will take on a whole new meaning with characters dressed in festive garb from head to (mistle)toe, a special tree-lighting ceremony, holiday décor, and special guests – Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Bookings for these cruises in the fall of 2023 will open to the public on July 28, 2022.