Cruise Line Drops COVID Testing for Cruises From Miami

By Ben Souza
Virgin Voyages, the adults only cruise line that debuted last year, has dropped their COVID-19 pre-cruise testing requirement to board their cruise ships.

Starting with the July 27 sailing on Scarlet Lady and the July 24 sailing on Valiant Lady, passengers will no longer have to provide a negative COVID-19 test to board their cruise ship. Virgin was offering free testing for guests right at the port in Miami for those boarding Scarlet Lady.

Scarlet Lady is currently sailing to the Bahamas and Caribbean from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. Valiant Lady is sailing week long cruises in Europe from Barcelona.

Virgin Voyages will require the majority (90%) of passengers be vaccinated. The cruise line is also opening up their cruises for a limited number (10%) of unvaccinated guests.

Virgin said that the reason for the change was due to the CDC dropping their COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships.

100% of the crew on Virgin cruise ships will be fully vaccinated.

Cruise Fever will have all updates if more cruise lines make the same change regarding pre-cruise testing.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises.
