Margaritaville at Sea Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Stop Pre-Cruise Testing

By Ben Souza
Cruise News
Margaritaville at Sea, the new cruise line sailing two night cruises to the Bahamas from Florida, has become the latest cruise line to drop pre-cruise testing.

Margaritaville at Sea will remove pre-embarkation testing for all cruises starting on July 23 for vaccinated guests.

“With the CDC’s removal of the pre-embarkation testing requirement, we are hopeful and pleased that the travel and cruising industries are sailing towards a new normal,” said Oneil Khosa, Chief Executive Officer. “Margaritaville at Sea’s vaccinated guests will no longer be required to undergo testing prior to boarding, making it quicker and easier than ever to escape to paradise.”

Safety remains the top priority for Margaritaville at Sea and all crew members will continue to maintain their fully vaccinated status as well as adhere to enhanced safety and hygiene protocols onboard. In accordance with CDC guidance, unvaccinated guests will continue to be required to present a negative antigen COVID-19 test in advance of sailing – completed no more than one day prior to departure. The cruise line also recommends vaccinated guests continue to complete testing in advance of departure.

Margaritaville at Sea’s enhanced safety and proactive measures will continue to provide travelers with safe, healthy, and fun vacation experiences.

Ben Souza
