Disney Cruise Line’s Newest Ship Arrives in Florida

Disney Wish, the newest cruise ship from Disney Cruise Line, arrived in Florida for the first time ahead of the vessel’s launch from Port Canaveral.

“We have anticipated this homecoming of the Disney Wish for some time and know that our entire Port community is excited to have her sailing from our Port,” said Port CEO Capt. John Murray. “We are proud of the longstanding partnership we have with Disney Cruise Line, and the arrival of the Disney Wish adds to the growing number of impressive cruise ships providing high quality guest experiences from our Port.”

Disney Wish is powered by LNG (liquefied natural gas) and will be homeported at Port Canaveral—the only cruise port in North America to support LNG fueling of vessels.

Disney Wish will offer three- and four-night itineraries to The Bahamas with stops at Disney Cruise Line’s private island, Castaway Cay. Her inaugural sailing from the Port’s Cruise Terminal 8 will be July 14th.

Disney Wish is the first of three new cruise ships joining Disney’s fleet through 2025, and, at approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, it is slightly larger than the Disney Fantasy, which is also homeported at Port Canaveral.