Carnival Cruise Line Moving Antique Car to New Cruise Ship

Carnival Cruise Line Moving Antique Car to New Cruise Ship

By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Carnival Cruise Line is moving an antique Rolls Royce from one of their older cruise ships to their new vessel that will debut in Miami later this year, Carnival Celebration.

The vintage 1934 Rolls Royce has been on Carnival Ecstasy for the past 30 years. The car is being shipped to the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland where Carnival Celebration is currently under construction.

The car thousands of Carnival Cruise Line guests have admired and taken pictures of over the years will soon find a new home adjacent to The Gateway, a two-deck zone aboard Carnival Celebration which celebrates travel and the excitement of exploring new destinations.

The Gateway zone includes The Golden Jubilee, a bar venue highlighting Carnival’s evolution of ships over the past five decades. The bar will feature memorabilia and original pieces from several of Carnival Cruise Line’s earlier vessels and so the Rolls Royce will add to the nostalgia.

Carnival Ecstasy’s designer searched all over the United Kingdom to find the perfect car to fit the space outside the ship’s Rolls Royce Café. It was acquired from a small antique car dealer in the hills of Northern Wales. Carnival Ecstasy is finishing its final sailing season and will be retired in October.

Carnival Celebration, the second of Carnival Cruise Line’s new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)-powered ships will begin service in early November with a 14-day transatlantic voyage from London (Southampton) to its homeport of PortMiami. Her arrival will continue the celebration of Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Carnival Cruise Line Moving Antique Car to New Cruise Ship
World's Largest LNG Powered Cruise Ship Completes Construction Milestone

Ben Souza -
MSC Cruises celebrated dual milestones this week when the world's largest LNG powered cruise ship completed its first set of sea trials. Also, the...

Carnival Cruise Line Creating New Concept With Two Ships From Sister Cruise Line

Ben Souza -
Carnival Cruise Line is teaming up with sister cruise line Costa Cruises to create a new concept on two cruise ships that will sail...
