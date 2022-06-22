Cruise News Cruise Line Celebrating 35 Years of Offering Cruises to Tahiti

Cruise Line Celebrating 35 Years of Offering Cruises to Tahiti

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise News
Small ship cruise line Windstar Cruises is celebrating 35 years of offering cruises to Tahiti in 2022 and they are the only U.S. based cruise line to sail in the region year round.

This October, Windstar Cruises will have two different cruise ships sailing to Tahiti offering even more opportunity to cruise in this tropical paradise. The 148-guest Wind Spirit, complete with sails built for the breezes of the South Pacific, is currently sailing around the Islands of Tahiti. In October, the cruise line will move the all-suite, 312-guest Star Breeze to the region, increasing capacity with two yacht options to choose from. All-suite Star Breeze features newly transformed guest suites, two new restaurants, a new World Spa, an infinity pool, and more.

Although without sails, Star Breeze is ideal for accessing the shallow lagoons that helped make the destination famous. Both Wind Spirit and Star Breeze feature Windstar’s signature sports platform, opening up right off the back deck into crystal clear waters perfect for swimming, kayaking and paddle boarding . In February 2024, Star Breeze will move to Tahiti year-round in place of Wind Spirit.

With two cruise ships sailing the region in October, Windstar Cruises has opted to truly celebrate its 35th season all month long offering special events, integration with local dignitaries and artists, and a heightened infusion of local culture both on board and ashore.

“The entire month is a celebration of Tahiti,” says Windstar Cruises’ President Christopher Prelog. “We are now planning special events with local artists and dignitaries, as well as an ongoing celebration of local culture. Our designated President’s Cruise on the October 9th sailing will also bring aboard some high-ranking leaders of Tahiti along with executives from Windstar. We want it to be a way to thank our local partners, vendors, and everyone in local tourism that makes this destination so special, as well as renew our relationships and commitments for sailing in the future.”

View Prices on Cruises on Windstar Cruises

As part of the celebration, the cruise lien is offering an all-in package that includes Air + Hotel. Cruise fares start at $5,099 per person and include the cruise hotel package, and roundtrip airfare from LAX. If booked before August 31, 2022, it also includes unlimited Wi-Fi, beer, wine, cocktails, and gratuities.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Cruise Line Celebrating 35 Years of Offering Cruises to Tahiti
