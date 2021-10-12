Disney Cruise Line Will Return to Popular Caribbean Ports in 2023

Disney Cruise Line will return to popular tropical destinations in the Bahamas – including Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay – as well as the Caribbean and the Mexican Riviera – in early 2023, delighting guests of all ages with one-of-a-kind cruise vacations.



A choice of spectacular itineraries will depart from home ports in the United States, including Miami and Port Canaveral in Florida; New Orleans; Galveston, Texas; and San Diego. Booking open to the general public on October 21, 2021.

Disney Cruise Line will expand the fun in the sun like never before in early 2023, with a variety of departures from Florida to tropical destinations around the Bahamas and Caribbean. Two cruise ships will depart from Port Canaveral near Orlando, Florida, and one from Miami. Each cruise departing from Florida includes a stop to Castaway Cay, Disney’s exclusive island paradise.

Disney Wish will depart from Port Canaveral in 2023 on three- and four-night trips to Nassau, Bahamas, and Castaway Cay. Disney’s newest cruise ship combines dazzling new entertainment and storytelling with the unmatched service and unforgettable moments that guests have come to expect when sailing with Disney.

Disney Fantasy, which departs from Port Canaveral as well, will open the year with seven-night voyages to numerous popular ports in the Eastern and Western Caribbean.

Additionally, one unique eight-night trip includes two days in Bermuda, where visitors can sunbathe on the island’s immaculate pink sand beaches, engage in thrilling water sports, or explore the island’s magnificent underground Crystal Caves.

Disney Dream will depart from Miami on a variety of four- and five-night cruises to destinations such as Grand Cayman, Nassau, Castaway Cay, and Cozumel, Mexico. Additionally, a special five-night cruise will includes two stops at Castaway Cay.

Guests can enjoy a cruise that caters to every member of the family on all Florida departures, combining the adventure and relaxation of tropical destinations, the ease and luxury of an ocean cruise, and the world-class entertainment and service of a Disney vacation.

Disney Magic will depart Galveston, Texas, in January and February on a choice of four-, five-, six-, and seven-night itineraries to the Bahamas and Western Caribbean. Grand Cayman, as well as Cozumel and Progreso, Mexico, are among the tropical ports of call on these sailings.

Disney Magic is “going down the bayou” for the first time in February and March as part of a premiere season in New Orleans. The four-, five-, and six-night sailings will depart from the heart of New Orleans and travel along the great Mississippi River to the tropical ports of Grand Cayman and Cozumel.

Guests can venture into the Crescent City prior to or following their Disney cruise to savor the distinct flavors of renowned New Orleans cuisine, bask in the sweet melodies of world-renowned jazz music, and recognize the iconic sights and sounds that inspired the beloved animated film “The Princess and the Frog.”

All Disney Magic cruises beginning in early 2023 include two or three days at sea to take advantage of the onboard fun, entertainment, leisure, and memories.

Disney Wonder will return to the West Coast in April and May, sailing from San Diego. Cruises to Baja, Mexico and the Mexican Riviera will whisk cruisers away to sunny coasts brimming with lively culture, glistening sand beaches, energetic outdoor excursions, and fascinating water activities.

Sailings departing from San Diego will last between three and seven nights. Certain cruises to the Baja peninsula will include a stop in the picturesque seaside city of Ensenada, which is noted for its turquoise blue water and rough rocky scenery. Numerous departures feature a stop in Cabo San Lucas, a popular location known for its stunning rock formations and white sand beaches.

Seven-night cruises will depart from Mazatlan, the “Pearl of the Pacific,” known for its breathtaking natural wonders, vibrant culture, and colorful history, and from Puerto Vallarta, the idyllic seaside escape nestled along the Banderas Bay’s curve and surrounded by the stunning Sierra Madre mountains.