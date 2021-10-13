Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises Will Sail Three Cruise Ships to Alaska in 2023

Celebrity Cruises Will Sail Three Cruise Ships to Alaska in 2023

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsCelebrity Cruises
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023 Alaska season and the cruise line will have three cruise ships sailing to the region that year.

Sailings will begin on May 3, 2023, and conclude in mid-September, visiting some of the world’s most incredible destinations, including visits to the majestic glaciers of the Inside Passage on every itinerary.

Additionally, each journey will provide guests with an opportunity to learn more about Alaska’s culture and history, from the indigenous Tinglit to the gold rush era that brought adventurers and fortune seekers to the wilds of Alaska.

Celebrity Eclipse will offer week long cruises to Hubbard Glacier, one of the most spectacular natural sights on any coast, sailing roundtrip from Vancouver and going through the Inside Passage twice. Juneau, Ketchikan, and either Sitka or Icy Strait Point are all on the itinerary.

Sponsored Links

Celebrity Solstice is the only Celebrity cruise ship to explore the pristine Endicott Arm Fjord and Dawes Glacier, complete with spectacular views and gushing waterfalls, with seven-night itineraries sailing roundtrip from Seattle and one nine-night Ultimate Alaska excursion. Visits to Victoria, Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan are among the additional stops.

With seven-night, open-ended itineraries between Vancouver and Seward, one of the region’s oldest and most scenic communities at the gateway to northern Alaska, Celebrity Millennium, which was recently “revolutionized” as part of the cruise line’s $500 million dollar project to reimagine many ships within the fleet, offers the opportunity to see a little more of Alaska by sea.

Cruisetours can be added to these sailings to take passengers deeper into Alaska’s heart, allowing them the opportunity to get up close and personal with Denali, North America’s tallest peak.

In 2023, Celebrity will provide nine- to thirteen-night Cruisetours, with visitors staying in first-class accommodations, riding the Wilderness Express, and visiting great sites like Homer, Anchorage, and Fairbanks.

Celebrity’s cruises to Alaska in 2023 will open for bookings on October 14, 2021.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Cruises Will Sail Three Cruise Ships to Alaska in 2023
Previous articleDisney Cruise Line Will Return to Popular Caribbean Ports in 2023
Next articlePhoto Construction Update on New Cruise Terminals at PortMiami

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Updates Final Payment Dates For Sailings Through March 2022

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated their final payment dates for all cruises that depart through the end of March 2022. Celebrity has changed the final payment...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Offering Free Upgrades on Short Cruises This Fall

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises is offering free cabin upgrades on three to five night cruises this fall that are booked by November 1, 2022. Celebrity Cruises has...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Edge Will Offer Cruises in Australia in 2023/24

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced that Celebrity Edge will debut in Australia and New Zealand during the 2023/24 season. The cruise ship will offer a...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,238FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Updates Final Payment Dates For Sailings Through March 2022

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated their final payment dates for all cruises that depart through the end of March 2022. Celebrity has changed the final payment...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Offering Free Upgrades on Short Cruises This Fall

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises is offering free cabin upgrades on three to five night cruises this fall that are booked by November 1, 2022. Celebrity Cruises has...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Edge Will Offer Cruises in Australia in 2023/24

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has announced that Celebrity Edge will debut in Australia and New Zealand during the 2023/24 season. The cruise ship will offer a...
Read more
Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises Updates Itineraries on Four Ships

Ben Souza -
Celebrity Cruises has updated itineraries on four cruise ships including canceling a few cruises on three ships. Celebrity Cruises currently has eight cruise ships in...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Popular Caribbean Port Reopening to Cruise Ships in December

Ben Souza -
One of the most popular cruise ports in the Caribbean will reopen to cruise ships in early December after being closed for 21 months. Grand...

Photo Construction Update on New Cruise Terminals at PortMiami

Ben Souza -
Several cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line and Virgin Voyages, are building or remodeling new cruise terminals at PortMiami that will open over the...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share