Celebrity Cruises Will Sail Three Cruise Ships to Alaska in 2023

Celebrity Cruises has announced their 2023 Alaska season and the cruise line will have three cruise ships sailing to the region that year.



Sailings will begin on May 3, 2023, and conclude in mid-September, visiting some of the world’s most incredible destinations, including visits to the majestic glaciers of the Inside Passage on every itinerary.

Additionally, each journey will provide guests with an opportunity to learn more about Alaska’s culture and history, from the indigenous Tinglit to the gold rush era that brought adventurers and fortune seekers to the wilds of Alaska.

Celebrity Eclipse will offer week long cruises to Hubbard Glacier, one of the most spectacular natural sights on any coast, sailing roundtrip from Vancouver and going through the Inside Passage twice. Juneau, Ketchikan, and either Sitka or Icy Strait Point are all on the itinerary.

Celebrity Solstice is the only Celebrity cruise ship to explore the pristine Endicott Arm Fjord and Dawes Glacier, complete with spectacular views and gushing waterfalls, with seven-night itineraries sailing roundtrip from Seattle and one nine-night Ultimate Alaska excursion. Visits to Victoria, Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan are among the additional stops.

With seven-night, open-ended itineraries between Vancouver and Seward, one of the region’s oldest and most scenic communities at the gateway to northern Alaska, Celebrity Millennium, which was recently “revolutionized” as part of the cruise line’s $500 million dollar project to reimagine many ships within the fleet, offers the opportunity to see a little more of Alaska by sea.

Cruisetours can be added to these sailings to take passengers deeper into Alaska’s heart, allowing them the opportunity to get up close and personal with Denali, North America’s tallest peak.

In 2023, Celebrity will provide nine- to thirteen-night Cruisetours, with visitors staying in first-class accommodations, riding the Wilderness Express, and visiting great sites like Homer, Anchorage, and Fairbanks.

Celebrity’s cruises to Alaska in 2023 will open for bookings on October 14, 2021.