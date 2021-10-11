Cruise News Princess Cruises Princess Cruise Ship Becomes First Ship to Visit San Francisco Since Early...

Princess Cruise Ship Becomes First Ship to Visit San Francisco Since Early 2020

By Ben Souza
The maiden call of Majestic Princess, the first cruise ship to visit the City by the Bay since the industry’s global hiatus, marked Princess Cruises’ return to San Francisco. On a seven-day Classic California Coast cruise sailing roundtrip from Los Angeles, guests onboard the cruise ship visited San Francisco’s prominent sights during a port stop.

Princess Cruises was welcomed back by long-time partners from the Port of San Francisco, who recognized the positive financial impact on local businesses.

“Princess has a long history of visiting the iconic Port of San Francisco with our guests marveling at the bucket-list experience of sailing underneath the Golden Gate Bridge,” said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. “Our guests remain eager to be back on board enjoying a safe and real vacation.”

“The Port of San Francisco is excited to welcome back a safe return of Princess Cruises and all cruises to our renowned waterfront and city,” said Elaine Forbes, Executive Director of the Port of San Francisco. “The city has worked with cruise lines to ensure all CDC guidelines have been met or exceeded. The return of cruise is an important milestone for San Francisco’s economic recovery and will support our small and family-owned waterfront businesses.”

A MedallionClass trip on Majestic Princess is the pinnacle in hassle-free, personalized cruising. It all starts with the OceanMedallion, a quarter-sized wearable gadget that allows for everything from touch-free boarding to finding loved ones anywhere on the ship, as well as increased services such as having everything guests ask for delivered directly to them, wherever they are on the cruise ship.

Guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the start of the voyage and have proof of immunization are eligible for Princess Cruises sailings onboard Majestic Princess. On all Princess cruises, fully vaccinated passengers must also present a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) taken within two days of embarkation.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
