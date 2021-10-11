Royal Caribbean Adjusts Final Payments Date for Cruises in Early 2022

Royal Caribbean has adjusted the final payment days for cruises in early 2022.
For all Royal Caribbean cruises in January 2022, the final payment dates for sailings are now 30 days before embarkation day. This is down from 90 days that currently applies to cruises that depart in February and beyond.
The cruise line said that the reason for this change was to give cruisers extra flexibility for them and those in their traveling party.
