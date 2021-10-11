Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Adjusts Final Payments Date for Cruises in Early 2022

Royal Caribbean Adjusts Final Payments Date for Cruises in Early 2022

By Ben Souza
0
Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Royal Caribbean has adjusted the final payment days for cruises in early 2022.

For all Royal Caribbean cruises in January 2022, the final payment dates for sailings are now 30 days before embarkation day.  This is down from 90 days that currently applies to cruises that depart in February and beyond.

The cruise line said that the reason for this change was to give cruisers extra flexibility for them and those in their traveling party.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 42 countries and taken over 50 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise News Royal Caribbean Royal Caribbean Adjusts Final Payments Date for Cruises in Early 2022
Previous articleConstruction Begins on MSC Group’s 2nd New Luxury Cruise Ship
Next articlePrincess Cruise Ship Becomes First Ship to Visit San Francisco Since Early 2020

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Bringing Back The Key Benefits on Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is bringing back The Key and will begin to rollout the program to their cruise ships over the next few months. The first...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Sending Spectrum of the Seas to Singapore in 2022

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is sending Spectrum of the Seas to homeport in Singapore in 2022 and the three to nine night cruises are now open...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Now Accepts Mixed Vaccinations for U.S. Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is now accepting mixed vaccinations for cruises that leave from a U.S. port. The CDC is now recognizing a mixed combination of mRNA...
Read more

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
18,231FollowersFollow
5,183FollowersFollow
47,500SubscribersSubscribe
Sponsored Links

RELATED ARTICLES

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Bringing Back The Key Benefits on Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is bringing back The Key and will begin to rollout the program to their cruise ships over the next few months. The first...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Sending Spectrum of the Seas to Singapore in 2022

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is sending Spectrum of the Seas to homeport in Singapore in 2022 and the three to nine night cruises are now open...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Now Accepts Mixed Vaccinations for U.S. Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean is now accepting mixed vaccinations for cruises that leave from a U.S. port. The CDC is now recognizing a mixed combination of mRNA...
Read more
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean Revises Check-In Window for Cruises

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has revised the check-in window for cruises to make sure that guests have the latest, most up-to-date health info available before their...
Read more

Recent Articles

Video Posts

Latest article

Princess Cruise Ship Becomes First Ship to Visit San Francisco Since Early 2020

Ben Souza -
The maiden call of Majestic Princess, the first cruise ship to visit the City by the Bay since the industry's global hiatus, marked Princess...

Royal Caribbean Adjusts Final Payments Date for Cruises in Early 2022

Ben Souza -
Royal Caribbean has adjusted the final payment days for cruises in early 2022. For all Royal Caribbean cruises in January 2022, the final payment dates...
© 2011-2021, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share