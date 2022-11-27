Cyber Monday Cruise Deals for 2022, Save Up to $16,000 on Cruises

Most cruise lines are once again offering Cyber Monday cruise deals this year with some cruise lines offering up to $16,000 in savings. From big savings to tons of free perks that you can enjoy once on the cruise ship, here’s what all the cruise lines are offering for Cyber Monday deals in 2022.



Cyber Monday Cruise Deals

Virgin Voyages – Virgin, an adults only cruise line that sails from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami, is offering last minute cruises in December from $99 per day, per person. For select cruises in 2023, they have 50% off the second guest in a cabin and no single supplements for solo cruisers. View Prices on Cruises on Virgin

Oceania Cruises – OLife Choice is offering guests 2 for 1 cruise fares + free economy air + choice of free shore excursions OR free beverage package OR shipboard credit + (the Black Friday kicker) is free gratuities (a value of up to $500 per guest). This is good towards sailings in 2023 and 2024 and runs through November 30. View Prices on Cruises on Oceania

Princess Cruises – Princess will let you reserve your next cruise on one of their cruise ships for just $1 per person. In addition, they have hundreds of cruises priced less than $100 a day that sail in 2023. View Prices on Cruises on Princess

Norwegian Cruise Line – NCL’s Cyber Monday deals will be announced soon. They are currently offering the 2nd guest free in a stateroom to go along with free unlimited drinks, free WiFi, free shore excursions, free specialty dining, and free airfare, more. View Prices on Cruises on NCL

Margaritaville at Sea – Margaritaville at Sea’s deals will be announced soon.

Azamara – This premium cruise line is offering up to $1,000 in credit to spend once you are on the ship. It can be combined with the cruise line’s double upgrade promotion that has balcony staterooms at the price of an inside. Deal runs through December 2. View Prices on Cruises on Azamara

European Waterways – They are offering 25% off select luxury hotel barge cruises in Europe with savings up to $16,750. Sale ends on December 2, 2022.

Royal Caribbean – Royal Caribbean is offering the combination of three different things in their Cyber Week sale. They have kids sail for free, 30% off all cruises, and up to an additional $600 in instant savings. View Prices on Cruises on Royal Caribbean

Celebrity Cruises – Celebrity’s Cyber Monday deals run through December 1, 2022 and include 75% off the 2nd guest in a stateroom on non-refundable fares and 60% off the 2nd guest on refundable cruise fares. In addition, they are offering up to $800 in savings on cruises. View Prices on Cruises on Celebrity

Carnival Cruise Line – Carnival has been waiting until the last minute to announce what they are offering for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We will update this as soon as it’s announced. View Prices on Cruises on Carnival

MSC Cruises – MSC Cruises’ Cyber Monday deals will be announced soon. View Prices on Cruises on MSC Cruises

Hurtigruten – The world’s leading expedition cruise line, Hurtigruten is offering up to 50% off cruises to Antarctica, Alaska, Greenland, Galápagos, Iceland, and Norway itineraries, including deals on new routes for 2023. View Prices on Cruises on Hurtigruten

Holland America Line – Holland America’s Black Friday sale ends on Sunday and the cruise line has yet to announce what they will be offering for Cyber Monday. We will update this post as soon as they are announced. View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

Shore Excursions – Save up to 40% on top rated shore excursions at cruise ports all around the world through our partner over at Shore Excursions Group. See Prices and Packages

Avalon Waterways – On select European river cruises in 2023, Avalon is offering free airfare and pre-paid gratuities. This deal is good through Cyber Monday.

Star Clippers – A cruise line that offers modern tall ship sailing to remote ports in the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Indonesia, Thailand, and Singapore, they are offering 15% off select sailings for Cyber Monday. Deal runs through December 15, 2022.

Seabourn – If you’re looking into an ultra-luxury cruise, Seabourn is offering a 15% savings on cruises through the middle of 2024 with an average savings of $3,000 per suite. View Prices on Cruises on Seabourn

Windstar Cruises – Windstar’s “Thankful for Travel” offer is an additional 5 percent reduced deposit on top of the Pick Your Perk which offers the choice of a free pre or post cruise stay, up to $1,000 in onboard credit, or a free upgrade to the cruise line’s all-inclusive package. View Prices on Cruises on Windstar

Emerald Cruises – You can save up to $5,000 on river cruises in Europe and up to $6,800 on the cruise line’s yacht cruises. Sale runs through November 30, 2022.

All deals listed on this article were verified with the cruise line at the time of press and are subject to change based due to capacity control.

For complete details on what each cruise line is offering, contract your local travel agent or visit the cruise line’s website. Some cruise deals end on Cyber Monday while other will run through the rest of the week.

We will keep this article updated if any more cruise lines announce what they will be offering for Cyber Monday.