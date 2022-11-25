New Cruise Line Debuting in 2023 Releases Ship’s First Itineraries

Explora Journeys, a new luxury cruise line from MSC Group that is debuting next year, has released the itineraries for their first cruise ship, EXPLORA I.



EXPLORA I will be the first of six cruise ships from Explora Journeys and will set sail for the first time on July 17, 2023. The 15 night inaugural cruise will depart from Southampton and visit 12 ports and four countries.

The itinerary, A Maiden Journey into Epic Fjords and the Arctic Circle, will visit Zeebrugge, Belgium and in Norway Geiranger, Trondheim, Molde, Leknes, Brønnøysund, Flåm, Bergen and Stavanger before sailing to Denmark with visits to Skagen and the country’s capital city, Copenhagen.

Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer, Explora Journeys, said: “Our vision and purpose from day one has been to create a travel and ocean experience like no other and we are thrilled that our ground-breaking new class of ship, EXPLORA I, will introduce guests during her maiden journey to some of the most breathtaking destinations in Northern Europe while enjoying the finest luxury hospitality at sea.”

EXPLORA I will arrive in Copenhagen on 1 August. With an architectural aesthetic ranging from medieval to Renaissance to contemporary, and some of the best fine-dining venues in the world, this city is a cultural hub. It’s arguably also the coolest, hippest city in Scandinavia – a fitting way to bring down the curtain on a journey that guests will never forget.

Explora Journeys’ ‘A Maiden Journey into Epic Fjords and the Arctic Circle’ is now open for bookings.

Explora Journeys is the privately-owned luxury lifestyle brand of MSC Group. The cruise line stems from the long-held vision of the Aponte-Vago family to redefine the ocean experience for a new generation of discerning travellers, drawing on the Aponte family`s 300 years of maritime heritage.

The cruise line’s aspiration is to create a unique ‘Ocean State of Mind’ by connecting guests with the sea, with themselves, and like-minded people, while remarkable itineraries will blend renowned destinations with lesser-travelled ports, for a journey that inspires discovery in all its forms.

A fleet of six cruise ships, two of which are under construction, will be launched from 2023 to 2028. Equipped with the latest environmental and marine technologies, Explora Journeys will introduce a modern style of transformative ocean travel.

EXPLORA I offers 461 ocean-front suites, penthouses and residences designed to be ‘Homes at Sea’ for her guests, all with sweeping ocean views, private terrace, a choice of 11 distinct culinary experiences across six restaurants, plus in-suite dining, 12 indoor and outdoor bars and lounges, Chef`s Kitchen four swimming pools, extensive outdoor decks with private cabanas, wellness facilities, and refined entertainment.