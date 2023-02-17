Cruise That Visits 50 Ports Opens for Bookings

MSC Cruises is offering a 116 night cruise in 2025 that will visit 50 ports in 21 countries. The cruise has officially opened for bookings and will offer the option of four different embarkation ports.



In 2025, MSC Cruises is offering an epic cruise on one of their cruise ships that will last for almost four months. The cruise will depart from the following four European ports: Civitavecchia/Rome, Genoa, Marseille and Barcelona (any day from January 4-7, 2025).

The 116 night cruise on MSC Magnifica will visit five continents sailing over 30,000 nautical miles. The cruise will feature overnight port visits in seven cities.

The wondrous voyage begins with world-famous cities and ports in Italy, France, and Spain before sailing to Casablanca to experience Morocco’s markets and medinas. One week into the trip, guests will spend their first days at sea, followed by a day trip to Cape Verde’s capital, Mindelo.

After crossing the Atlantic Ocean, guests will spend ten days exploring South America, including overnights in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Buenos Aires, Argentina; and Valparaiso, Chile followed by a visit to the Falkland Islands with its stunning vistas and the southernmost point of the continent—Ushuaia, Argentina.

The ship will then make its way across the South Pacific Ocean, visiting tropical islands for almost two weeks. Stops include the world-famous Easter Island, Chile; Moorea, French Polynesia; and Aitutaki and Rarotonga in the Cook Islands.

After that, guests will enjoy an extended voyage through New Zealand and Australia starting with the Northern Islands of New Zealand.

Arriving in the lush tropical climate of Asia, the ship will call in Benoa on Bali, Indonesia with an overnight stay allowing guests ample time to explore the island’s natural beauty. After that, the backdrop will change entirely as MSC Magnifica sails to the jewel of South-East Asia—Singapore.

Here, guests can marvel at futuristic architecture decorated by a mosaic of vertical gardens. To complete the Asian itinerary, guests will visit Port Klang and Penang in Malaysia, followed by the idyllic island of Phuket in Thailand.

During the journey across the Indian Ocean, guests can enjoy a visit to the capital of Sri Lanka, Colombo, followed by the port of Aqaba in Jordan, where guests can visit the world-famous archaeological site of Petra. Next up, travelers can enjoy the beautiful Red Sea resort of Sham El-Sheik, the ancient sites in Luxor (from the port of Safaga), then transit through the Suez Canal and on to Alexandria where opportunities to visit Cairo and the Pyramids of Giza await.

The cruise ship will then visited several ports in Italy before ending the cruise in Genoa.

The following is included in all cruise fares for this 116 night voyage: