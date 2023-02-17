Sponsored Links
Cruise Line Lowers Drink Prices to 75 Cents for Throwback Happy Hours

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Holland America Line
Holland America Line, a premium cruise line owned by Carnival Corporation, is celebrating their 150 Anniversary with special drink prices and a contest where you could win a week long cruise to Alaska.
Holland America Line's cruise ship Rotterdam

Holland America Line is celebrating their sesquicentennial birthday on April 18, 2023.  They have launched a poster design contest where the winner receives a seven night cruise to Alaska.

Artists of all abilities are welcome to enter the poster design contest through Holland America Line’s Facebook page and Instagram account. The poster can be hand-drawn or digitally created and must include the hashtag “#HollandAmericaLine150Contest” to enter. All other elements are up to the imagination of the creator. A panel of Holland America Line executives and leaders will select the winner.

The winning poster will be on display at the cruise terminal in New York City from April 6-7, 2023 when Rotterdam overnights in the city.  The cruise ship will then head out on the cruise line’s 150th anniversary sailing to Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

In addition to the poster contest for a free cruise, the cruise line is offering Throwback Happy Hours with prices as low as .75 per drink, entrées reminiscent of dishes served as early as the 1920s, a new partnership with The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation, and 150th Anniversary merchandise available on cruise ships.

All of this is part of Holland America Line’s 150th Anniversary celebrations that started this past fall.

“Holland America Line’s poster art is a rich and important tradition in our company’s heritage. This contest provides an opportunity for our fans to engage in our 150th Anniversary by contributing to our enduring history through new poster art designs,” said Kacy Cole, vice president of marketing and e-commerce, Holland America Line. “We know how passionate our online communities are and truly look forward to the submissions we will get from fans around the world.”

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
