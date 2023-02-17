Sponsored Links
2 of Carnival's Cruise Lines Add 3rd & 4th Guests Sail Free

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Cruise NewsHolland America Line
Two of Carnival Corporation’s cruise lines, Princess Cruises and Holland America Line, have added cruise deals where the 3rd and 4th guests in a cabin sail for free.

Princess Cruises has added that 3rd and 4th guests sail for free on select sailings departing through the rest of the year.  This offer starts today and ends on March 1, 2023.

In addition to the free 3rd and 4th guests, Princess has lowered cruise deposits to $50 per person and is offering up to $600 in spending money (onboard credit) once on the cruise ship.  View Prices on Cruises on Princess

This deal can be combined with the cruise line’s Best Sale Ever that offers cruises up to 35% off.

Holland America Line is now offering the 3rd and 4th guests in a stateroom cruise for free if they are between the ages of five to 18 . This offer is good on select cruises that depart from April 2023 until April 2024. With these savings, a family of four can cruise for as little as $1,698.

In addition, Holland America Line is offering free cabin upgrades, cruise fare discounts, and reduced deposits.

This offer can be combined with the cruise line’s Have It All premium package that includes free drink packages, free specialty dining, and free WiFi. View Prices on Cruises on Holland America Line

For complete terms and conditions of each cruise line’s sale, contact your preferred travel agent or visit the cruise line’s website.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
