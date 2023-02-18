Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Offering Shorter Cruises on 8 Ships in 2024-2025

Royal Caribbean Offering Shorter Cruises on 8 Ships in 2024-2025

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
0
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean will offer a wide variety of shorter cruises in 2024-2025 with sailings from six homeports on eight cruise ships.

For the first time ever, an Oasis class cruise ship will offer three and four night cruises to the Bahamas when Allure of the Seas moves to Port Canaveral. All cruises will visit the cruise line’s award winning private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

A complete rundown of Royal Caribbean’s shorter cruises in 2024-2025 is as follows:

Independence of the Seas will offer four and five night cruises to the Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean from the Cruise Capital of the World, PortMiami. The four night cruises will visit the cruise line’s private port in Labadee while the five night cruises will visit CocoCay.

Allure of the Seas will offer three and four night cruises to the Bahamas from Port Canaveral until July 2024.  The cruise ship will then move to Miami for the remainder of the year.

Mariner of the Seas will sail from the cruise line’s new terminal in Galveston, Texas sailing four and five night cruises to the Western Caribbean.  The itineraries will include ports stops in Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Navigator of the Seas will continue to sail from Los Angeles offering a variety of three, four, and seven night cruises to the Mexican Riviera.  The cruise ship will visit the following port stops in Mexico: Puerto Vallarta, Cabo, Catalina Island, Mazatlán, and Ensenada.

Enchantment of the Seas will sail from Tampa, Florida offering four and five night cruises to the Western Caribbean. The ship will also sail a few week long cruises that include a stop at CocoCay.

Grandeur of the Seas will offer cruises from Tampa and Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The ship will offer four and five night cruises to the Caribbean from the two ports.

Liberty of the Seas will offer three and four night cruises to the Bahamas from Ft. Lauderdale. Every cruise will visit Nassau and CocoCay.

Voyager of the Seas will sail from Port Canaveral offering four and five night cruises to the Bahamas, Eastern Caribbean, and Western Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean has opened all of these shorter cruises on eight ships for bookings.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Latest Cruise News

