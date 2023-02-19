Sponsored Links
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Offering Free Cabin Upgrades and 40% Off Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line Offering Free Cabin Upgrades and 40% Off Cruises

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
0
Carnival Cruise Line
Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share
WhatsApp

Carnival Cruise Line is offering special deals for Presidents Day that include free cabin upgrades and up to 40% off cruises.
Carnival cruise ship in Grand Turk

Carnival’s Stars, Stripes, and Savings runs through Monday, February 20, 2023.  This latest sale from America’s Cruise Line has cruises up to 40% off, reduced deposits, and stateroom upgrades.

Everything included in this sale from Carnival Cruise Line is listed below.

  • Up to 40% off cruise fares
  • Cruise deposits from $50 per person
  • Free cabin upgrades
  • Good on cruises that depart through April 2025
  • Sale ends on February 20, 2023
  • View Best Deals on Carnival Cruises

$50 per person deposit is applicable to cruises two to five days long. $99 per person deposit is applicable to 6-9 day cruises (Excluding all Alaska, Europe, Carnival Celebration, Mardi Gras, Carnival Jubilee sailings). $149 per person deposit is applicable to all cruises n Carnival Celebration, Mardi Gras, and Carnival Jubilee. $199 per person deposit is applicable to 10+ day, all Europe, and all Alaska cruises.

Sponsored Links

Offer is applicable on sailings through April 2025 where Early Saver is available. Request rate code PEG.

Room location upgrades are automatically assigned at the time of booking and are based on availability in like to like categories only (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean view, and balcony to balcony). Upgrade is not available on upper/lower, obstructed, and cove categories.

Visit Carnival.com or contact your local travel agent for complete terms and details of this deal from Carnival Cruise Line.

Learn the cruise secrets most people don't know and cruise like a boss. Check out Intelligent Cruiser here for a better cruise vacation. (Sponsored)

Don't miss out!
Get Cruise Savvy with our FREE Newsletter!

Smart cruise advice, cruise deals, and breaking news.  All sent to your inbox.

Invalid email address
We hate spam as much as lounge chair hogs. Unsubscribe whenever you want.  Email Privacy.

Looking for the Best Cruise Deals?
Search Multiple Sites at Once
Instant Real Time Pricing
Search Now

Sponsored Links
Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Line Offering Free Cabin Upgrades and 40% Off Cruises
Previous article
12 Things You Can Still Get for Free on a Cruise Ship

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Follow Cruise Fever

415,830FansLike
91,286FollowersFollow
19,196FollowersFollow
8,252FollowersFollow
61,200SubscribersSubscribe

RELATED ARTICLES

Sponsored Links

Recent Popular Posts

Love Cruise Fever?

Sign Up to Our FREE Newsletter!

We respect your email privacy

Latest Cruise News

ABOUT US

Two brothers started Cruise Fever in 2011 when they decided they couldn't stop cruising so they might as well write about it. Do you have Cruise Fever too? Follow along on this incredible voyage!

FOLLOW US

© 2011-2023, Cruise Fever ®. All rights reserved

Share
Tweet
Pin
Email
Share