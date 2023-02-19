Carnival Cruise Line Offering Free Cabin Upgrades and 40% Off Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line is offering special deals for Presidents Day that include free cabin upgrades and up to 40% off cruises.



Carnival’s Stars, Stripes, and Savings runs through Monday, February 20, 2023. This latest sale from America’s Cruise Line has cruises up to 40% off, reduced deposits, and stateroom upgrades.

Everything included in this sale from Carnival Cruise Line is listed below.

Up to 40% off cruise fares

Cruise deposits from $50 per person

Free cabin upgrades

Good on cruises that depart through April 2025

Sale ends on February 20, 2023

View Best Deals on Carnival Cruises

$50 per person deposit is applicable to cruises two to five days long. $99 per person deposit is applicable to 6-9 day cruises (Excluding all Alaska, Europe, Carnival Celebration, Mardi Gras, Carnival Jubilee sailings). $149 per person deposit is applicable to all cruises n Carnival Celebration, Mardi Gras, and Carnival Jubilee. $199 per person deposit is applicable to 10+ day, all Europe, and all Alaska cruises.

Offer is applicable on sailings through April 2025 where Early Saver is available. Request rate code PEG.

Room location upgrades are automatically assigned at the time of booking and are based on availability in like to like categories only (interior to interior, ocean view to ocean view, and balcony to balcony). Upgrade is not available on upper/lower, obstructed, and cove categories.

Visit Carnival.com or contact your local travel agent for complete terms and details of this deal from Carnival Cruise Line.