How You Can Be the First to Know About Carnival’s New Cruise Ship

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Carnival Cruise Line
Early next year, Carnival Cruise Line will be adding a second cruise ship from sister cruise line Costa Cruises.

Costa Firenze will be transformed into Carnival Firenze and will begin sailing with Carnival Cruise Line in the spring of 2024.

Carnival has yet to announce many details about this cruise ship. However, you can now register so you can be the first to know about the ship’s itineraries, special sale promotions, and new features that will be on the ship. You can head over to this special page on Carnival.com and register so you can be the first to know about Carnival Firenze.

So far, we know that Carnival Firenze will homeport in Long Beach, California and offer year-round cruises to the Mexican Riviera.

“We embark more guests from California than any other cruise line, and soon Carnival Firenze will provide a great new option for them,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “When the ship joins our fleet, she’s going to bring our valued guests a new experience that complements our signature fun with the ship’s spectacular Italian atmosphere.”

The cruise ship will feature the Carnival Cruise Line’s new Carnival Fun Italian Style experience, which debuts with the June 2023 arrival of Carnival Venezia in New York.

Carnival Fun Italian Style incorporates Carniva’’s signature high-energy environment, friendly team members and many familiar venues, plus several new, creative concepts – from Italian-themed restaurants, bars and entertainment.

Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
