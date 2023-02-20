Sponsored Links
Cruise Line Becomes the First to Earn Five Stars From Forbes

Cruise Line Becomes the First to Earn Five Stars From Forbes

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Celebrity Cruises
Celebrity Cruises has become the first cruise line to earn Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Stars and five of their cruise ships have been rated Five Star Cruise Ships.
Celebrity Cruises Edge
Forbes Travel Guide Stars is a prestigious travel recognition that has been reserved for world class land based properties. Fewer than 20 properties with over 1,000 rooms have received this award and now Celebrity Cruises is the first cruise line to receive this coveted recognition.

The inaugural Five Star-Rated cruise ships are Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Summit. The remainder of the cruise line’s 15-ship fleet will be evaluated in the year ahead, except for the smaller Galapagos ships.

“We always reach for the stars at Celebrity Cruises, whether it’s in our exceptional level of service, our innovative ship design, or the highest quality of relaxed luxury experiences we provide onboard. To now be Star-rated multiple times over is such an incredible honor from the Forbes Travel Guide team. It’s confirmation that with our resorts at sea, our guests truly sail on the world’s best places to the world’s best places,” said Celebrity Cruises President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. “I’d like to congratulate the entire Celebrity family, both at sea and shoreside, for this special recognition. I celebrate each and every one of you and thank you for your dedication and commitment to delivering the best vacations at sea.”

“Forbes Travel Guide is thrilled to announce Celebrity ships as the world’s first Star-Rated resorts at sea in the new ocean cruise category,” said Hermann Elger, CEO of Forbes Travel Guide. “Celebrity has delivered on Forbes Travel Guide’s standards time and time again during meticulous incognito inspections – offering guests experiences that rival those at the very best land-based properties. We congratulate Celebrity Cruises on this spectacular and historic accomplishment.”

The Edge class ships from Celebrity Cruises are the newest in their fleet and two of those ships (Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex) have been rated Five Stars.

Celebrity has been upgrading their oldest class of ships, the Millennium class, over the past few years and two of them (Celebrity Millennium and Celebrity Summit) have been given the highest rating possible by Forbes.

The cruise line’s mega yacht, Celebrity Flora, offers expedition cruises to the Galapagos and is one of the most eco-friendly ships at sea. This vessel was the fifth from Celebrity Cruises to earn Five Stars by Forbes.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
