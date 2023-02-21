Sponsored Links
Princess Cruises Rolls Out Add-Ons to All-Inclusive Packages

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises has rolled out add-ons to their all-inclusive packages that are now available on their 15 cruise ships.
Princess Cruises has enhanced their two packages that help make their cruises nearly all-inclusive.  Princess Plus and Princess Premier can be added to cruise fares offering savings up to 66% on extras that are normally purchased on board.

A breakdown of these two packages and what they include and the savings you’ll receive are as follows.

The first package that Princess Cruises offers is Princess Plus for $60 per day, per person.  With this add-on, guests will receive the Plus Beverage Package, WiFi (1 device), Crew Appreciation (daily gratuities), shipping of their Medallion, two Premium Desserts per day, unlimited Juice Bar, and two Xponential Fitness Classes per cruise.  This offers a savings of up to 54% over a week long cruises if purchases separately.

The Plus Beverage Package includes all drinks up to $15 (large water bottles and cans of soda are 25% off). The price of this package on its own is $64.99 per day. However if you purchase Princess Plus, it’s $5 a day cheaper and you receive all the additional add-ons at no extra cost making it a no brainer to purchase if you want a beverage package.

The second higher tier package that Princess Cruises offers is Princess Premier for $80 per day, per person.  For $20 more per day, you’ll receive the Premier Beverage Package, WiFi for up to four devices, two evenings at a specialty restaurant, Photo Package, reserved theater seating, Crew Appreciation (daily gratuities), shipping of Medallions, a Medallion Accessory, unlimited premium desserts, unlimited Juice Bar, and unlimited Xponential Fitness Classes.  This is a 66% savings over purchasing each separately on a seven night cruises.

The Premier Beverage Package offers top shelf premium beverages up to $20 each that include over 75 spirits, 40 wines, and over 20 high cocktails.  The cost of this package on its own is $84.99 per day so once again, it’s cheaper and includes a ton of extras to purchase the Princess Premier add-on instead.

These two packages are now available fleet wide on Princess cruise ships.  You can view the best prices on Princess Cruises here.

