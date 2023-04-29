Cruise Ships Where You Can Play Pickleball

Pickleball is the world’s fastest growing sport and at least eight different cruise lines have begun to add pickleball courts on their ships.

Here is a list of cruise lines and cruise ships where the sport has been added. We will update this list as pickleball gets added to more ships.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line and they have been adding pickleball to most of their cruise ships over the past year.

Royal Caribbean cruise ships where you can find pickleball are: Adventure of the Seas, Allure of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas, Explorer of the Seas, Freedom of the Sea, Harmony of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, Jewel of the Seas, Liberty of the Seas, Mariner of the Seas, Navigator of the Seas, Oasis of the Seas, Odyssey of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, Symphony of the Seas, and Wonder of the Seas.

Carnival Cruise Line added their first dedicated pickleball court this past fall on Carnival Conquest. Even though most of Carnival’s cruise ships do not have a dedicated pickleball court, the game can be played on most of the ships that have a basketball court.

Celebrity Cruises recently added pickleball courts to nine of their cruise ships. The cruise line offers organized events as well as tournaments hosted by the cruise line’s staff.

Celebrity cruise ships that offer pickleball are Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Eclipse, Celebrity Equinox, Celebrity Infinity, Celebrity Millennium, Celebrity Solstice, and Celebrity Summit.

Holland America Line offers pickleball on just about all of their ships that have a basketball court. The cruise line recently announced the addition of a sports director on their vessels to help organize games and tournaments.

AmaWaterways became the first river cruise line to add a full size pickleball court to their river ship that is focused on wellness, AmaMagna. The vessel is the largest river cruise ship sailing on the Danube River.

MSC Cruises has added pickleball to three of their cruise ships, MSC Meraviglia (now sailing from NYC), MSC World Europa, and their newest ship MSC Euribia.

Princess Cruises offers pickleball on all 15 cruise ships in their fleet.

Norwegian Cruise Line offers pickleball on their newest cruise ship, Norwegian Prima. It is played at The Stadium on deck 18. It will also be on Norwegian Viva when the ship debuts this summer.

If you want to play pickleball on one of these cruise ships, equipment is provided by the cruise line or you can bring your own from home.