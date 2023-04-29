Cruise Line Announces One of the Most Unique Cruises Ever

A cruise line has announced a unique 90 day cruise that will depart in late 2024 and visit 44 off-the-beaten path ports in 26 countries.



Seabourn, Carnival Corporation’s ultra luxury cruise line, will sail a 90 day 17,000 mile cruise around Africa starting on November 30, 2024. This “Grand Africa Voyage” will sail roundtrip from Barcelona, Spain and will be one of the most unique cruises ever offered. The cruise is promising to be a once in a lifetime trip.

The cruise will take place on Seabourn Sojourn and will sail completely around Africa. Highlights include Alexandria, Cairo, Tel Aviv and Jerusalem; luscious, tropical paradises such as the Seychelles and Bom Bom Island; lands with breathtaking, diverse landscapes and wildlife such as Kenya, Madagascar and Zanzibar; and culturally rich destinations such as Cape Town, Morocco and Mozambique.

“Seabourn guests are accomplished, extraordinary people who are seeking once-in-a-lifetime experiences. Our new Grand Africa Voyage is the result of our commitment to offering unforgettable ‘Seabourn Moments’ in some of the world’s most unique and exotic destinations,” said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. “This voyage is the perfect opportunity for our guests to discover Africa’s stunning natural wonders and diverse cultures, while enjoying the uncompromising luxury and intuitive, genuine service that can only be experienced on Seabourn.”

Oceanview suites start at $38,999, balcony suites at $46,999, penthouse suites at $87,999, and the Owners Suite at $126,999 for the full 90 day cruise. All prices are per person based on double occupancy.

Guests who book the full 90-day Grand Africa Voyage will receive the following benefits and amenities:

Gala Bon Voyage dinner & overnight hotel stay at Hotel Majestic prior to departure in Barcelona

An exclusive Grand Cruise event in Cape Town

Special Grand Cruise pillow gifts

Roundtrip business-class air

$2,000USD Shipboard Credit per oceanview and veranda suite ($1,000USD shipboard credit per person

$3,000USD Shipboard Credit per Penthouse and premium suite ($1,500USD shipboard credit per person)

Private car transfers door-to-door between home and airport

Personal Valet luggage shipping service between home and ship in Barcelona

Unlimited laundry, dry cleaning and pressing on board

Visa package (U.S. citizens only)

All guests who book the 90 day dream cruise and pay in full by July 26, 2023 will receive an additional 10% off the cruise fare.