World’s Largest Cruise Ship Will Also Be Best for Families

Early next year, Royal Caribbean’s will debut the largest cruise ship ever constructed at over 250,000 gross tons, Icon of the Seas.



Icon of the Seas is promising to be the ultimate cruise ship for families and Royal Caribbean just announced new family experience that will be available on vessel.

There will be a little of something for everyone in the family on Icon of the Seas. Parents can join in or kick back while the little ones stay entertained for hours in Surfside, the ultimate stay-all-day neighborhood designed for young families.



For Young Families

The Larger-than-Life Family Festival, hosted by Admiral Awesome, will be a celebration with live music, dancing and supersized games like bowling, ring toss, darts and more.

The Big Shark Block Party will be the ultimate dance party with Admiral Awesome and friends – will keep the vibes alive with themed classics such as like Baby Shark and Baby Beluga.

Steel Pan Family Jam is for the whole family with instructional instruments and kid-friendly sheet music that will have everyone playing tropical tunes in no time.

After days at play, kids can get cozy and wind down under the stars with Once Upon a Bedtime Story, the new readings of original bedtime stories narrated by Admiral Awesome.

There will be food and drinks for everyone in Surfside including:

The Lemon Post, with menus of unique drinks for adults and kids

Surfside Bites, a convenient window for a quick stop to grab salty and sweet snacks

Surfside Eatery, a buffet dedicated to families that serves up favorites for the whole bunch

Pier 7 for all-day brunch

The award-winning youth program connected to Surfside, Adventure Ocean packs more adventure than ever. Youngsters can let their imaginations roam free with dedicated spaces and activities that engage all the senses, including a place to tinker at Workshop, Hangout – with games and cozy spots to lounge – AO Babies for the youngest of the bunch and more.

For Older Kids and Teens

Social 020 will be a hidden, teens-only hangout with video games, music, movies and comfy lounging.

Category 6 will be located in Thrill Island, the largest waterpark at sea and home to six record-breaking slides.

Returning favorites and reimagined experiences in Thrill Island include Royal Caribbean’s most epic mini golf course, Lost Dunes, rock climbing to the max at Adrenaline Peak, the FlowRider surf simulator and the Sports Court for basketball, soccer and more.

Families and Friends

Laser tag, The Fight for Atlantis, will be where everyone can battle it out. Adults can challenge each other, older kids, or teens can have at it on their own.

The Royal Escape Room will have everyone working together to solve the puzzle and find their way out before the time is up.

Absolute Zero will be where the whole family can strap on skates and hit the biggest ice-skating area at sea.

Deserted in Thrill Island will be the first over-the-top and Insta-worthy milkshake bar in Royal Caribbean’s fleet. It will serve up three types of milkshakes, including classic, extravagant and adults-only boozy options.

Royal Promenade will be the heartbeat of Icon of the Seas. This area will come alive day and night with restaurants and lounges where families can break bread and be entertained, like at Giovanni’s Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar and Spotlight Karaoke.

Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas will debut in January 2024 and homeport in PortMiami. The cruise ship will sail seven night cruises to the Caribbean with a port stop at the cruise line’s award winning island in The Bahamas, CocoCay.