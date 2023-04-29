Sponsored Links
Royal Caribbean Extends Deal on Cruises Through the Weekend

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean has extended their deal on cruises through the weekend that include 30% off all sailings and kids cruise for free.

Royal Caribbean is the world’s largest cruise line with more ships in service than any other brand.  From now until the end of the month, the cruise line has extended their deal that includes up to $550 in savings on cruises that depart on or after May 30, 2023.

Royal Caribbean is now offering 30% off all cruises, kids sail for free, and up to $550 in savings.

For complete terms and details of this sale from Royal Caribbean, contact your local travel professional or visit RoyalCaribbean.com.

Sailings that include the kids cruise free do have some blackout dates, mostly during the peak holiday seasons.

Up to $550 off Extension applies to new bookings made on April 28 — 30, 2023 (“Offer Period”) on cruises departing on or after May 26, 2023, and provides instant savings of up to $550 USD per stateroom.

Savings amount varies by stateroom category booked and sailing length as follows, 5 nights or less, $25 USD savings for Interior and Ocean View, $75 USD for Balconies, and $150 USD for Suites; 6 nights or longer, $50 USD savings for Interior and Ocean View, $100 USD for Balconies, and $550 USD for Suites.

Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
