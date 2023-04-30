Sponsored Links
Carnival Cruise Ship Receives Unique Livery

Carnival Cruise Ship Receives Unique Livery

Ben Souza
By Ben Souza
A cruise ship that will enter service with Carnival Cruise Line in a month has received a unique livery before its debut.

Carnival Venezia is moving over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises and the hull has been painted yellow and will correspond with the yellow on the cruise ship’s funnel.

The unique take on the Carnival livery is just the beginning of what the cruise ship holds in store for its guests. They will experience fun influenced by the ship’s Italian design with the same warm hospitality Carnival Cruise Line is known for.

Once Carnival Venezia’s enhancement project is completed in Spain, the cruise ship will embark guests on a 15-day Carnival Journeys transatlantic on May 29, 2023.

The cruise will depart from Barcelona and arrive to her new home at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York City.

The cruise ship’s first cruise from New York will be a four night cruise to Bermuda on June 15, 2023.

View Prices on Cruises on Carnival Venezia

Carnival Venezia accommodates more than 5,000 guests and is a Vista class ship. The vessel will sail 22 unique cruise itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.

Ben Souza
Ben Souza
Ben is a world traveler who has visited 40+ countries and taken over 70 cruises. His writings have appeared and been cited in various media outlets such as Yahoo News, MSN, NPR, Drudge Report, CNN, Fox, and ABC News. Ben currently resides in Cincinnati, Ohio. Follow Ben on Instagram. Visit Ben Souza on Linkedin. You may email Ben at [email protected]
Cruise NewsCarnival Cruise LineCarnival Cruise Ship Receives Unique Livery
