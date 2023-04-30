Carnival Cruise Ship Receives Unique Livery

66 Shares Pin Email Share WhatsApp

A cruise ship that will enter service with Carnival Cruise Line in a month has received a unique livery before its debut.



Carnival Venezia is moving over from sister cruise line Costa Cruises and the hull has been painted yellow and will correspond with the yellow on the cruise ship’s funnel.

The unique take on the Carnival livery is just the beginning of what the cruise ship holds in store for its guests. They will experience fun influenced by the ship’s Italian design with the same warm hospitality Carnival Cruise Line is known for.

Once Carnival Venezia’s enhancement project is completed in Spain, the cruise ship will embark guests on a 15-day Carnival Journeys transatlantic on May 29, 2023.

The cruise will depart from Barcelona and arrive to her new home at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York City.

The cruise ship’s first cruise from New York will be a four night cruise to Bermuda on June 15, 2023.

Carnival Venezia accommodates more than 5,000 guests and is a Vista class ship. The vessel will sail 22 unique cruise itineraries featuring visits to 25 ports across 14 countries.