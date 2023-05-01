Cruise Ship With the Most Spacious Cabins at Sea Is Completed

Looking for a cruise ship with roomy cabins? Construction has completed on the cruise ship with the most spacious standard staterooms at sea.



Oceana Cruises, one of the world’s leading destination focused cruise lines, took delivery of their newest cruise ship today, Oceania Vista.

The 67,000 gross ton cruise ship carries 1,200 guests and will enter service this month. The cruise ship has three new dining concepts and has a crew to guest ratio of 2-3. The ship also has the most spacious standard cabins you will find in the industry.

Our free cruise newsletter offers the latest cruise news and deals: Sign Up

The cruise ship’s inaugural season in the Mediterranean is almost sold out with just a few cabins available. After her summer season in the Mediterranean, Vista will sail to Canada and New England before heading south for a series of winter itineraries exploring the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America.

Sponsored Links



“Today we usher in a new era for Oceania Cruises with the delivery of Vista,” said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. “We could not have built such an exceptional ship without the close partnership enjoyed with Fincantieri. We thank each and every person who had a hand in bringing her to life. From the smallest of design details to the largest per capita galley at sea, Vista is a marvel that will be enjoyed by guests for decades to come.”

When constructing Oceania Vista, Fincantieri’s key intention was to embody Oceania Cruises’ commitment to luxury and top-of-the-line guest experiences. The innovative ship is a reflection of Fincantieri’s extensive abilities and commitment to quality.

The cruise ship will be christened on May 8, 2023 in Valletta, Malta. The christening ceremony will be livestreamed at www.VistaCelebration.com and take place at 3 PM EST.

Vista is the first Allura class ship from Oceania Cruises.