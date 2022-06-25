Cruise Line’s Longest Cruise Ever Sells Out in Record Time

A cruise line announced their longest cruise ever that started at $86,999 per person and the cruise sold out prior to the official opening for bookings.



Regent Seven Seas Cruises, one of the finest luxury cruise lines in the world, announced a 150 day cruise from Miami last month, their longest ever. The cruise was so popular that it sold out during pre-registration and before it officially opened for bookings.

The five month cruise will set sail around the world in 2025 and the cruise ship’s Distinctive Suites were the first to sell out with guests desiring higher accommodations. One-third of those who booked the cruise have never sailed on Regent before.

Away in Wonder – embarks on January 7, 2025, from Miami, Florida to San Francisco, California and discovers incredible destinations in South America, the South Pacific, Australia & New Zealand, Asia and Alaska. Guests will sail three oceans, visiting 97 ports of call in 25 countries on five continents and will cover 36,295 nautical miles over more than five months.

“We have received unprecedented interest in this sailing and this phenomenal booking record shows once again that people, just like the world itself, are now open to travel and are not going to wait around and let opportunities pass them by,” said Jason Montague, President and Chief Executive Officer, Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “It is remarkable that luxury travelers continue to sign up, or want to remain on the waitlist, in case some guests cancel their reservation between now and the sailing in two and a half years’ time – people simply want to explore as much as possible.”

Montague continued, “We have great news for those guests who unfortunately did not have their 2025 World Cruise booking confirmed due to strong demand, as we will open early reservation requests on July 6, 2022, for our 2024-2025 Legendary Journeys Collection. These Grand Voyages will offer longer sailings of up to 83 nights spanning the Arctic, Asia, Australia and the Mediterranean, and will officially be on sale July 20.”